Consumer Rating
(7)
1996 Isuzu Oasis Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

For several years, Honda has been purchasing Rodeo sport utilities from Isuzu, and rebadging them as the Honda Passport. Honda dealers were clamoring for an SUV, and rather than spend money developing an all-new sport utility, the company forged a relationship with Isuzu. This year, Honda is selling an upscale version of the Isuzu Trooper as the Acura SLX, to capitalize on the booming luxury-SUV market.

To reciprocate the favor, Honda allows Isuzu to rebadge a Japanese-market sedan for sale across the Pacific, and has donated the slow-selling Odyssey minivan to fill a niche in Isuzu's U.S. lineup. The Oasis has a different grille, different wheels, and an Isuzu-embossed steering wheel center hub. Approximately 5,000 Oasis vans will be on sale during 1996, in S and LS trim levels.

The Oasis is actually a better deal than the Odyssey, mainly because Isuzu offers a more comprehensive warranty, and the few options available are priced by the factory, not individual dealers, which reduces the dealer's ability to rip off the consumer. Powered by a strong 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine and featuring four conventional doors, the Oasis scores well in government crash tests, and offers side-impact protection that meets next year's passenger car standards. Antilock brakes are standard equipment.

The Oasis S can accommodate up to seven passengers, and LS models have center row captain's chairs. The third row bench seat folds forward, flips backwards for tailgate parties, or folds away into the floor to create a flat load floor. With seats removed and folded, the LS model can hold up to 102.5 cubic feet of cargo.

Despite the distinct lack of V6 power, we think the Oasis offers solid value as a family wagon. It's roomy, attractive and well-equipped. Best of all, prices are in line with the new Ford Taurus and Mercury Sable station wagons, as well as the Toyota Camry LE Wagon and Volkswagen Passat GLX Wagon. Oasis offers more versatility and cargo capacity than any of these competitors, an excellent warranty, and proven Honda mechanicals. What's not to like?

1996 Highlights

New Isuzu minivan is a clone of the Honda Odyssey, except for the grille, badging and wheels. The Isuzu offers a better warranty, too.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Isuzu Oasis.

4.9
7 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

1996 Oasis S model in review
rtommy,03/15/2002
I love the feeling of being safe. This van has a lot of room to put the kids toys in the back. Truly a very nice van to take long trips in. Its a long term purchase because of the Honda name atttached to almost every thing about it. Highly reccomend for large families.
96 Oasis
robert black,07/11/2003
We have been really satisfied with this van except for a problem with the SRS module. It cost $900 to fix--$600 for the part. We wonder if this is a problem common to this vehicle.
Excellent Family Vehicle
burgessjax,08/29/2005
Our Oasis has provided eight years and 150K+ miles of dependable service. It has been a wonderful vehicle for our family; we have three kids. The Oasis gets much better than average fuel economy for a minivan and has Honda dependability and build quality. I love the fact it has four regular doors and is very easy to drive. One of the engine main seals busted and tires seem to wear quicker than normal even with proper rotation and balancing. Also have had the SRS light on now for two years and have not had diagnosed. My wife was begging for a minivan and I'm glad we chose the Oasis. The sunroof and "flipping" third row seat added some cool factor to a vehicle segment that is not cool.
96 LS Oasis
kalokerinos,11/11/2004
We bought this new at better price than the Honda brother due to the name. Izusu gave few more features and better warranty and price. This car has been solid, reliable and convenient. The few problems we had were front allignment, cracked exhaust bracket and a persistent SRS light. Was able to reset the light but came right back on. Will need to take it to dealer for diagnosis, hopefully it's not the module, I hear it's very expensive. Radiator was replaced at 100K miles. Currently 120K miles and still going strong.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1996 Isuzu Oasis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1996 Isuzu Oasis

Used 1996 Isuzu Oasis Overview

The Used 1996 Isuzu Oasis is offered in the following submodels: Oasis Minivan. Available styles include S 4dr Minivan, and LS 4dr Minivan.

