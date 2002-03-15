Used 1996 Isuzu Oasis for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Oasis Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Oasis searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Oasis
  4. Used 1996 Isuzu Oasis

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Oasis

Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Oasis
Overall Consumer Rating
4.97 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (14%)
1996 Oasis S model in review
rtommy,03/15/2002
I love the feeling of being safe. This van has a lot of room to put the kids toys in the back. Truly a very nice van to take long trips in. Its a long term purchase because of the Honda name atttached to almost every thing about it. Highly reccomend for large families.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Isuzu
Oasis
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Isuzu Oasis info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings