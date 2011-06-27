2000 Isuzu Hombre Review
Pros & Cons
- Inexpensive price, clean styling, unique segment features, standard ABS.
- Warmed-over Chevy S-10 pickup.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
A slow-selling truck from the company that only sells trucks.
Vehicle overview
Isuzu's entry in the compact-pickup market, the Hombre, is built using sheetmetal stamped by General Motors with basic mechanical and structural components donated from the Chevrolet S-10/GMC Sonoma twins. When it debuted in 1996, the Hombre came with two-wheel drive, a regular cab and a weak, 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine -- not exactly the tough stuff truck buyers craved.
Built in the United States, Hombres are currently available in a variety of cab and powertrain configurations, ranging from a standard-cab, 2WD model with a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine to a 4WD, 4.3-liter V6 Space Cab model featuring an optional third door.
Isuzu introduced the Space Cab extended-cab model, a 4.3-liter V6 engine and a four-speed automatic transmission in 1997, adding four-wheel drive in 1998. Last year, Hombres received a new bumper design and a third-door option. For 2000, Isuzu ups the ante, making the heavy-duty suspension standard, bumping the 4WD V6 model's horsepower by 10 (2WD models get five) and the 2.2-liter four cylinder becomes a dual-fuel engine, burning E85 alcohol and gasoline.
The regular-cab versions are available in S and XS trim levels, and options are few. S models are the workhorses, with vinyl floor covering and limited options that include air conditioning, stereo and rear step bumper. Hombre XS models are better equipped, offering custom cloth upholstery, carpeted floors and a tachometer.
Extended-cab models are now offered in S and XS trim, providing vinyl folding jump seats in the rear and easy-entry seats in the front. If ordered with the optional third door, the truck comes equipped with only one jump seat. Four-wheel antilock brakes, battery-rundown protection, auto on/off headlamps and a theft-deterrent system are standard on all models. As before, 4WD Hombre buyers will enjoy standard alloy wheels and will benefit from a midyear tire upgrade to an aggressive 235/75R15 size.
Isuzu hasn't been selling many pickups in the past several years. As personal-use pickup sales skyrocketed, the company stuck with basic trucks more suited for work than play. Hombre can't change Isuzu's bleak forecast in this segment.
2000 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Isuzu Hombre.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Hombre
Related Used 2000 Isuzu Hombre info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons