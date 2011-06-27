  1. Home
2000 Isuzu Hombre Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Inexpensive price, clean styling, unique segment features, standard ABS.
  • Warmed-over Chevy S-10 pickup.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A slow-selling truck from the company that only sells trucks.

Vehicle overview

Isuzu's entry in the compact-pickup market, the Hombre, is built using sheetmetal stamped by General Motors with basic mechanical and structural components donated from the Chevrolet S-10/GMC Sonoma twins. When it debuted in 1996, the Hombre came with two-wheel drive, a regular cab and a weak, 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine -- not exactly the tough stuff truck buyers craved.

Built in the United States, Hombres are currently available in a variety of cab and powertrain configurations, ranging from a standard-cab, 2WD model with a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine to a 4WD, 4.3-liter V6 Space Cab model featuring an optional third door.

Isuzu introduced the Space Cab extended-cab model, a 4.3-liter V6 engine and a four-speed automatic transmission in 1997, adding four-wheel drive in 1998. Last year, Hombres received a new bumper design and a third-door option. For 2000, Isuzu ups the ante, making the heavy-duty suspension standard, bumping the 4WD V6 model's horsepower by 10 (2WD models get five) and the 2.2-liter four cylinder becomes a dual-fuel engine, burning E85 alcohol and gasoline.

The regular-cab versions are available in S and XS trim levels, and options are few. S models are the workhorses, with vinyl floor covering and limited options that include air conditioning, stereo and rear step bumper. Hombre XS models are better equipped, offering custom cloth upholstery, carpeted floors and a tachometer.

Extended-cab models are now offered in S and XS trim, providing vinyl folding jump seats in the rear and easy-entry seats in the front. If ordered with the optional third door, the truck comes equipped with only one jump seat. Four-wheel antilock brakes, battery-rundown protection, auto on/off headlamps and a theft-deterrent system are standard on all models. As before, 4WD Hombre buyers will enjoy standard alloy wheels and will benefit from a midyear tire upgrade to an aggressive 235/75R15 size.

Isuzu hasn't been selling many pickups in the past several years. As personal-use pickup sales skyrocketed, the company stuck with basic trucks more suited for work than play. Hombre can't change Isuzu's bleak forecast in this segment.

2000 Highlights

Hombres receive an upgraded standard suspension package and V6 engines get a horsepower boost. The three-door Spacecab gets a bare-bones S trim model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Isuzu Hombre.

5(33%)
4(33%)
3(34%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Never had a Problem
4Pawz,02/17/2009
This was my first car (well, truck). I have never had any major repairs (knock on wood!!). MPG average for my truck (mixture of city and highway) is 21!! I frequent trips from MA to NY and NH and have never broken down. I bought the truck from a private party, and older man, who had crashed it once and had the front right end reconstructed, I have never had any problems with that. I also bought it with a cap, which I highly recommend if you put luggage in there (moving back and forth from college didn't get it wet), or if you bring your dog along (I prefer my dog in the front seat if space allows), or if people think your truck bed is a trash barrel (that's aggravating)!!
IT GREAT!!!
Ata Ben-Zona,02/08/2004
THIS TRUCK is very good. i have had no problems with it so far (compared to my Viper SR-10). I'm happy. It go on dert. It Great!
Very basic pickup, but has served me well 17 yrs
Spring Texan,02/20/2018
XS 2dr Regular Cab SB
It's finally time for me to get another vehicle (though I expect this one will go tens of thousands more miles for some one else than the 170,000 miles I've put on it), but my Isuzu Hombre was a good buy and one reason I've kept it so long is that it has been so satisfactory. Basic, yes, but reliable, comfortable, and I've liked my truck. It doesn't have many features (has roll-up windows) and has a bit of cabin noise, but it has great AC/heat and the radio stays on after you turn off the key till you open the door. My first Isuzu pickup (1990) was built by Isuzu, but this one was actually built by GM -- one reason I decided on another GM vehicle this time.
See all 3 reviews of the 2000 Isuzu Hombre
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
Used 2000 Isuzu Hombre features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2000 Isuzu Hombre

Used 2000 Isuzu Hombre Overview

The Used 2000 Isuzu Hombre is offered in the following submodels: Hombre Regular Cab, Hombre Extended Cab. Available styles include S V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XS V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A), XS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), S V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A), S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Isuzu Hombre?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Isuzu Hombres are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Isuzu Hombre for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Isuzu Hombre.

Can't find a used 2000 Isuzu Hombres you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Hombre for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,842.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,603.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Hombre for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,600.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,561.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Isuzu Hombre?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

