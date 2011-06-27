  1. Home
1997 Isuzu Hombre Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Inexpensive price, clean styling, 4-wheel ABS
  • Warmed over Chevy S-10 pickup, no V-6 option, no passenger airbag
Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Sporting sheetmetal stamped by General Motors do Brasil, and basic mechanical and structural components of the Chevrolet S-10/GMC Sonoma twins, the Hombre is Isuzu's entry the compact pickup market. Sporting two-wheel drive, a regular cab, and a weak 2.2-liter four cylinder engine upon debut in 1996, the Hombre was not exactly the stuff truck buyers craved.

For 1997, Isuzu introduces a Spacecab model that can be equipped with a 4.3-liter V6 engine teamed to a four-speed automatic transmission. While this new model may jump-start Hombre sales (this editor has seen two Hombres on the road, both of which were equipped with a large refrigerated box in place of a bed), the two new colors and revised graphics that are new this year likely will not.

At least the Hombre is somewhat of an improvement over the aging Japanese-built pickup the company marketed in 1995. Four-wheel antilock brakes and a driver airbag are standard on both models. However, crash test scores, based on the performance of the structurally identical Chevy S-10, are worse than they were for the old Isuzu truck, particularly for the front passenger. Horsepower and torque with the the GM 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine is better than the old truck boasted, and fuel economy has improved. However, front legroom has diminished slightly, payload is down a couple hundred pounds, and the turning circle has widened. This is progress?

Hombre regular cab is available in S and XS trim levels, and options are few. S models are the workhorse Hombres, with vinyl floor covering and options limited to air conditioning, a stereo, and a rear step bumper. XS models are better-equipped, offering custom cloth upholstery, carpeted floors, and a tachometer. All Spacecab models have XS trim.

Isuzu hasn't been selling many pickups in the past several years. As personal use pickup sales skyrocketed, the company stuck with marketing basic trucks more suited for work than play. First impressions indicate that the Hombre will do little to change Isuzu's fortunes in this segment.

1997 Highlights

A Spacecab model debuts, with seating for five passengers and your choice of four-cylinder or V6 power. Other news includes two fresh paint colors and revised graphics.

160,000 miles and still running
kcbh,08/18/2010
Lowered it 3" ft and bk and put on 17" rims/tires, it corners solidly. Truck is sliver with dark windows with retro wheels.I removed the rear bumper and applied a spray on bed liner. The 5 speed transmission still works good and the engine (2.2) runs fine but lifters clatter a bit. Constant 25-28 mpg. I've driven the truck for 152k miles and haven't ran into any more problems than you would any other cheap truck. AC compressor, heater core, ft end parts and a new radiator this year. Plus the normal maintenance parts. I'll spend a few hundred dollars a year to fix anything that goes wrong and have complete confidence that it will take me anywhere I only spent $3800 when it only had 8k miles.
Good lil' truck!
sprog,02/11/2011
Got it new in 1/98. Have 125k on it now. Alternator went out at 110k, and A/C compressor went out at 113k. Replaced both coil packs recently, and one sensor was acting up - which directly affected the coil packs. Other than that - absolutely nothing has gone wrong. That ain't too bad for 13 years and that many miles. Very, very, very dependable unit. The tires can be a bit of a pain to change if you have a flat. Have actually had to take a sledge-hammer to the inner-sides of the tire to bang them off rims, but other than that small annoyance, this thing has been absolutely great to deal with.
Hombre is a disappointing Chevy S-10
scottyinco,07/23/2003
This car is way under powered with the 4 cyl engine and 5 speed manual tranny. It's a gutless wonder. The A/C went out right after the 3 year warranty expired, and the battery ate itself from the inside out after 12 months. Driver door key works intermittently.
got to love the SES light
j young,04/18/2005
Bought the truck new in98. My son bought a single cab 4 cylinder Hombre the same day. He had the transmission replaced under warranty twice. My "SERVICE ENGINE SOON" light is now on throwing the same code. 0557- manufacturers transmission code. This happened before and the dealership reset the computer, twice. This is not good....LOW POWER, and I mean LOW.
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1997 Isuzu Hombre Overview

The Used 1997 Isuzu Hombre is offered in the following submodels: Hombre Regular Cab, Hombre Extended Cab. Available styles include S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XS V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A).

