Used 2000 Isuzu Hombre Consumer Reviews

Never had a Problem 4Pawz , 02/17/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This was my first car (well, truck). I have never had any major repairs (knock on wood!!). MPG average for my truck (mixture of city and highway) is 21!! I frequent trips from MA to NY and NH and have never broken down. I bought the truck from a private party, and older man, who had crashed it once and had the front right end reconstructed, I have never had any problems with that. I also bought it with a cap, which I highly recommend if you put luggage in there (moving back and forth from college didn't get it wet), or if you bring your dog along (I prefer my dog in the front seat if space allows), or if people think your truck bed is a trash barrel (that's aggravating)!!

IT GREAT!!! Ata Ben-Zona , 02/08/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful THIS TRUCK is very good. i have had no problems with it so far (compared to my Viper SR-10). I'm happy. It go on dert. It Great!