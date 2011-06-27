  1. Home
1998 Isuzu Hombre Review

  • Inexpensive price, clean styling, 4-wheel ABS
  • Warmed over Chevy S-10 pickup
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Sporting sheetmetal stamped by General Motors do Brasil, and basic mechanical and structural components of the Chevrolet S-10/GMC Sonoma twins, the Hombre is Isuzu's entry in the compact pickup market. Sporting two-wheel drive, a regular cab, and a weak 2.2-liter four cylinder engine upon debut in 1996, the Hombre was not exactly the stuff truck buyers craved.

Last year, Isuzu introduced a Spacecab model that can be equipped with a 4.3-liter V6 engine teamed to a four-speed automatic transmission. While this new model may jump-start Hombre sales, this pickup will not likely take the world by storm. This year, there are more combinations of Hombre to choose from, thanks to 4WD availability in either trim level. Extended Cab models are offered in XS trim only.

At least the Hombre is somewhat of an improvement over the aging Japanese-built pickup the company marketed in 1995. Four-wheel antilock brakes and a dual airbags are standard on all models. Horsepower and torque with the the GM 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine is better than the old truck boasted and fuel economy has improved. However, front leg room has diminished slightly, payload is down a couple hundred pounds and the turning circle has widened. This is progress?

Hombre regular cab is available in S and XS trim levels, and options are few. S models are the workhorse Hombres, with vinyl floor covering and options are basically limited to air conditioning, a stereo and a rear step bumper. XS models are better-equipped, offering custom cloth upholstery, carpeted floors and a tachometer.

Isuzu hasn't been selling many pickups in the past several years. As personal use pickup sales skyrocketed, the company stuck with marketing basic trucks more suited for work than play. First impressions indicate that the Hombre will do little to change Isuzu's fortunes in this segment.

1998 Highlights

Four-wheel drive arrives, finally. Also new are a theft-deterrent system and dual airbags housed in a revised instrument panel, with a passenger-side airbag cutoff switch so the kiddies can ride up front.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Isuzu Hombre.

5(66%)
4(16%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
4.5
6 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Good value - same as chevy S-10
wowski,09/20/2002
I have owned this Hombre since it was new. Have only experienced a few problems. The front idler arm and pitman arm needed to be replaced and there was a small oil leak. It has plenty of power thanks to the V6. Also noteworthy is the addition of 4 wheel disc bakes. This is a terrific vehicle.
I Love My Hombre
wolvesdaddy,11/30/2002
After over 3 years, I love This truck.I have had a few minor problems, but Isuzu always fixed everything under warranty.This is my second Isuzu truck, and I keep going back to Isuzu due to the warranty that is offered.
m truck
sarkasian,11/29/2002
Is a real good small truck. I have no problems with and gets good gas mileage. Fun to drive, easy to park, good gas mileage and no mechanical problems since I purchased my Isuzu. I put on a lot of miles and never have problems.
Many Miles
James Eley,06/20/2005
I use it daily on a very large Postal Rural Route. Today, took it down for a transmission problem. Could be the fan clutch the mechanic told me. Placed 193,800+ miles on this great little 4.3 V6. It has always had plenty of power, the truck is fast for the small power plant. Servicing through the years (I bought it brand new); all problems were out of my pocket, even when NEW! Replaced the timing gear once when it jumped time (one notch on the gear); been running ever since. I replaced the transmission at around 130,000 +. No problems until recently when it had a leak from manifold fixed. Happy with Truck, NOT with Dealership.
See all 6 reviews of the 1998 Isuzu Hombre
Write a review

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre Overview

The Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre is offered in the following submodels: Hombre Regular Cab, Hombre Extended Cab. Available styles include XS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XS V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A), XS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

