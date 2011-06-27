1999 Isuzu Hombre Review
Pros & Cons
- Inexpensive price, clean styling, standard ABS.
- Warmed-over Chevy S-10 pickup.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
The Hombre is Isuzu's entry in the compact-pickup market, built with sheetmetal stamped by General Motors and the basic mechanical and structural components of the Chevrolet S-10/GMC Sonoma twins. When it debuted in 1996, the Hombre came with two-wheel drive, a regular cab and a weak, 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine-not exactly the tough stuff truck buyers craved.
Isuzu introduced a spacecab extended-cab model, a 4.3-liter V6 engine and a four-speed automatic transmission in 1997. Last year, four-wheel drive became available. And for 1999, Hombres boast a change in bumper design and a third-door option. But while these small improvements are slowly accumulating, the Hombre pickup is not likely to take the world by storm just yet.
Built in the United States, Hombres are available in a variety of cab and powertrain configurations, ranging from a standard-cab, 2WD model with a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine to a 4WD, 4.3-liter V6 spacecab model featuring an optional third door.
The regular-cab versions are available in S and XS trim levels, and options are few. S models are the workhorses, with vinyl floor covering and limited options that include air conditioning, stereo and rear step bumper. Hombre XS models are better equipped, offering custom cloth upholstery, carpeted floors and a tachometer.
Extended-cab models are offered in XS trim only and provide vinyl folding jump seats in the rear and easy-entry seats in the front. If ordered with the optional third door, the truck comes equipped with only one jump seat. Four-wheel antilock brakes and a theft-deterrent system are standard on all models, and 4WD Hombre buyers will enjoy standard alloy wheels. New colors to choose from this year include Indigo Blue, Meadow Green and Victory Red.
Isuzu hasn't been selling many pickups in the past several years. As personal-use pickup sales skyrocketed, the company stuck with basic trucks more suited for work than play. Only time will tell if the Hombre can change Isuzu's bleak forecast in this segment.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 1999 Isuzu Hombre.
Features & Specs
Safety
