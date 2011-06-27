  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Hombre
  4. Used 1999 Isuzu Hombre
  5. Review
1999 Isuzu Hombre Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Inexpensive price, clean styling, standard ABS.
  • Warmed-over Chevy S-10 pickup.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Hombre is Isuzu's entry in the compact-pickup market, built with sheetmetal stamped by General Motors and the basic mechanical and structural components of the Chevrolet S-10/GMC Sonoma twins. When it debuted in 1996, the Hombre came with two-wheel drive, a regular cab and a weak, 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine-not exactly the tough stuff truck buyers craved.

Isuzu introduced a spacecab extended-cab model, a 4.3-liter V6 engine and a four-speed automatic transmission in 1997. Last year, four-wheel drive became available. And for 1999, Hombres boast a change in bumper design and a third-door option. But while these small improvements are slowly accumulating, the Hombre pickup is not likely to take the world by storm just yet.

Built in the United States, Hombres are available in a variety of cab and powertrain configurations, ranging from a standard-cab, 2WD model with a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine to a 4WD, 4.3-liter V6 spacecab model featuring an optional third door.

The regular-cab versions are available in S and XS trim levels, and options are few. S models are the workhorses, with vinyl floor covering and limited options that include air conditioning, stereo and rear step bumper. Hombre XS models are better equipped, offering custom cloth upholstery, carpeted floors and a tachometer.

Extended-cab models are offered in XS trim only and provide vinyl folding jump seats in the rear and easy-entry seats in the front. If ordered with the optional third door, the truck comes equipped with only one jump seat. Four-wheel antilock brakes and a theft-deterrent system are standard on all models, and 4WD Hombre buyers will enjoy standard alloy wheels. New colors to choose from this year include Indigo Blue, Meadow Green and Victory Red.

Isuzu hasn't been selling many pickups in the past several years. As personal-use pickup sales skyrocketed, the company stuck with basic trucks more suited for work than play. Only time will tell if the Hombre can change Isuzu's bleak forecast in this segment.

1999 Highlights

Hombres receive additional exterior colors and a new bumper fascia. A three-door spacecab model is now available.

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1999 Isuzu Hombre features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1999 Isuzu Hombre

Used 1999 Isuzu Hombre Overview

The Used 1999 Isuzu Hombre is offered in the following submodels: Hombre Regular Cab, Hombre Extended Cab. Available styles include S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XS V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A), XS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

