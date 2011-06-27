  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
1996 Isuzu Hombre Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Sporting sheetmetal stamped by General Motors do Brasil, and basic mechanical and structural components of the Chevrolet S-10/GMC Sonoma twins, the Isuzu Hombre enters a hot compact pickup market sporting two-wheel drive, a regular cab, and a weak 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine. Not exactly the stuff truck buyers crave.

At least the Hombre is somewhat of an improvement over the aging Japanese-built pickup the company marketed in 1995. Four-wheel antilock brakes and a driver airbag are standard on both models. However, crash test scores, based on the performance of the structurally identical Chevy S-10, are much worse than they were for the old Isuzu truck, particularly for the front passenger. Horsepower and torque are up with the addition of the GM 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine, and fuel economy has improved. However, front legroom has diminished slightly, payload is down a couple hundred pounds, and the turning circle has widened. This is progress?

Hombre is available in S and XS trim levels, and options are few. S models are the workhorse Hombres, with vinyl floor covering and options limited to air conditioning, a stereo, and a rear step bumper. XS models are better-equipped, offering custom cloth upholstery, carpeted floors, and a tachometer.

Isuzu hasn't been selling many pickups in the past several years. As personal use pickup sales skyrocketed, the company stuck with marketing basic trucks more suited for work than play. First impressions indicate that the Hombre will do little to change Isuzu's fortunes in this segment.

1996 Highlights

Isuzu clones a Chevy S-10 and dumps its Japanese-built compact truck. Sheet metal is unique to Isuzu, but everything else is pure General Motors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Isuzu Hombre.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

isuzu a really cool truck
shaggy6575,02/04/2003
a very fun truck. A Chevy s-10 with a different name
Hombre lasted 16 years
Amy Markoff,09/24/2018
S 2dr Regular Cab SB
I owned a 1996 izusu hombre metallic green for 16 years. I bought it new and being a 4 cylinder got over 30 mph. Loved this car and took it upstate new york for many trips. Never let me down. Cried a little when I got a new 2012 Wrangler. Amy
Terrific Little Truck
Lady Faire,06/01/2004
Purchased this little truck in Dec '98. It was an 'orphan'. Had been sitting on the lot, lost and alone for 2 years. It had 18 miles on the odometer. It was BRAND NEW!! Love it. Full warranty, the works. Great little truck. Works hard, and comes back for more. Needs a bit more juice under the hood, but what it has works like a champ. Comfortable, inexpensive, reliable. Can't miss. Good truck all around. Wish I hadn't totalled it last month!!
Just bought one today !
Mike,03/31/2016
XS 2dr Regular Cab SB
I love it fun fast and reliable.
See all 4 reviews of the 1996 Isuzu Hombre
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1996 Isuzu Hombre features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Isuzu Hombre

Used 1996 Isuzu Hombre Overview

The Used 1996 Isuzu Hombre is offered in the following submodels: Hombre Regular Cab. Available styles include S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

