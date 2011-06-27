Used 1996 Isuzu Hombre Consumer Reviews

I owned a 1996 izusu hombre metallic green for 16 years. I bought it new and being a 4 cylinder got over 30 mph. Loved this car and took it upstate new york for many trips. Never let me down. Cried a little when I got a new 2012 Wrangler. Amy

Lady Faire , 06/01/2004

Purchased this little truck in Dec '98. It was an 'orphan'. Had been sitting on the lot, lost and alone for 2 years. It had 18 miles on the odometer. It was BRAND NEW!! Love it. Full warranty, the works. Great little truck. Works hard, and comes back for more. Needs a bit more juice under the hood, but what it has works like a champ. Comfortable, inexpensive, reliable. Can't miss. Good truck all around. Wish I hadn't totalled it last month!!