Used 1996 Isuzu Hombre Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Hombre
5.0
4 reviews
isuzu a really cool truck

shaggy6575, 02/04/2003
a very fun truck. A Chevy s-10 with a different name

Hombre lasted 16 years

Amy Markoff, 09/24/2018
S 2dr Regular Cab SB
I owned a 1996 izusu hombre metallic green for 16 years. I bought it new and being a 4 cylinder got over 30 mph. Loved this car and took it upstate new york for many trips. Never let me down. Cried a little when I got a new 2012 Wrangler. Amy

Terrific Little Truck

Lady Faire, 06/01/2004
Purchased this little truck in Dec '98. It was an 'orphan'. Had been sitting on the lot, lost and alone for 2 years. It had 18 miles on the odometer. It was BRAND NEW!! Love it. Full warranty, the works. Great little truck. Works hard, and comes back for more. Needs a bit more juice under the hood, but what it has works like a champ. Comfortable, inexpensive, reliable. Can't miss. Good truck all around. Wish I hadn't totalled it last month!!

Just bought one today !

Mike, 03/31/2016
XS 2dr Regular Cab SB
I love it fun fast and reliable.

