Used 1994 Isuzu Amigo Consumer Reviews

awsome dependable vehible! tinkitten , 01/26/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Amigo new in 1994, today 2003, I have only had to change the oil...and replace the battery one winter..I still have the original brakes! This little truck has been driven from Miami to Iowa and back...up and down the East Coast...it's never failed me, broke down or even sputtered...I bought a new Rodeo and am having to come to term with selling it...I have nothing but great things to say about Isuzu and the Amigo.... Report Abuse

I wouldn't buy this car if I were you. . Niecey , 05/09/2002 1 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car when I was a junior in high school. I was most impressed with the looks and I wanted to show off my 4x4 vehicle to my friends. I made a big mistake buying this car. If you are thinking of buying this model car, I would suggest that you not buy it. Report Abuse

Best Vehicle I've owned Mud Princess , 12/26/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my Amigo from my sister before she went to Iraq thinking this would be a short lived vehicle that I would junk after about a year. It had been raised and had a few dings on it when I got it and I didn't think it looked all that promising, but I needed something to get me by after my last car died at 300,000 miles. I love it. It has been the best vehicle that I have ever owned and I have never had to do any major work on it. It also is easy for a short person to drive and getting out of muddy ditches and hauling performance equipment in the back is easy to do. Report Abuse

Love my migo 94amigocamo1 , 09/15/2012 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought mine used years ago recently done a make over on it the only thing I wish it was 4wd.Good on gas dependable been in places where some people wouldn't go. I'm from N.C. .I would drive it across country without thought wish Isuzu would bring them back like first generation.oh mine has 230,000 miles on it.It will run 71mph in a quarter of mile. Report Abuse