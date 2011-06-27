  1. Home
2020 INFINITI QX80 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 QX80
2 out of 5 stars

Faulty sensors

Picklla, 11/17/2020
LUXE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I’ve enjoyed my new QX80 for three years until my sensors started buzzing for no apparent reason. Although, the car is under warranty, Infiniti will not cover the cost to replace three sensors which have paint chipping from usual wear and tear from driving, thus setting off the sensor. $1500 to replace three. Doesn’t it seem that a three year old car sensors on a front bumper should be able to withstand normal abrasion from driving? I’ve never had issues with other manufacturers sensors and I’m appalled this is happening three years in.

Safety
4 out of 5 stars
Technology
3 out of 5 stars
Performance
2 out of 5 stars
Interior
4 out of 5 stars
Comfort
4 out of 5 stars
Reliability
4 out of 5 stars
Value
1 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5 stars

Still got it

Said, 06/01/2020
LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I have had the 2011 original model, and recently upgraded to 2020 facelifted model. This is not a high tech car like the audi q7, but it's spacious, comfortable and reliable and that's all I need.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
4 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
4 out of 5 stars
Comfort
5 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5 stars

Luxury

Hartley Winter, 09/18/2020
LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I feel my Infiniti QX80 is a luxury vehicle!!! I’m driving around 3 children all day in it, and I feel safe and secure. This is my second one and I only am on my second one because I traded my other one in for a newer model. I had zero problems with the other one after owning it for 3 years.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
5 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
5 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
2 out of 5 stars

Too small

Brandon , 04/04/2021
LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

Not a bad vehicle if you have a family of 4. Anyone that has to sit in the back gets their knees in their face because the seats are too low and there is zero leg room. And the cargo space is literally half the size of a minivan. We have a 2018 ford focus st and the trunk is a lot bigger in that. This is anything but a "full size" suv.

Safety
4 out of 5 stars
Technology
3 out of 5 stars
Performance
4 out of 5 stars
Interior
1 out of 5 stars
Comfort
1 out of 5 stars
Reliability
3 out of 5 stars
Value
2 out of 5 stars
3 out of 5 stars

Questionable SUV

AG, 01/04/2021
LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
1 of 10 people found this review helpful

I got this vehicle as a loaner while my Suburban is in body shop. Well, there are couple of good things about this vehicle and bunch that I wasn't too crazy about. First is when you open the door and release door handle, the door makes this hollow tin can noise like in 20K car. Then you step on the running board and it bends under your weight. I'm only 185#. I can only imagine that 300# guy will steep on it and rip it off 😒 Buttons and some controls aren't as intuitive as BMW, MB or Suburban. Driving quality is okay for the most part but if you hit a pothole, rear end will bounce and step sideways slightly. I don't think it's acceptable for a vehicle in this price range. Touch screens take 2-3 touches to activate, change channels or use climate control. My wife's previous lexus had way better touch screen. Other thing that really bugs me is the small gas tank... You will barely get over 200 miles on 3/4 of the tank with 4 people in the vehicle and nothing in tow. I know, you don't buy this rig to worry about gas mileage but come on, my previous GL had this consumption towing 6000# trailer. This thing barely gets over 13mpg on the highway keeping up with traffic. My '16 Suburban gets 19mpg on the highway all day long and I can drive for 600 miles on a tank of gas on the highway. With QX you will be stopping every 300 miles. I don't know but some people like captain seats in 2nd row. Not my thing at all, you can't fit long item because it sticks out when you fold second row. The transmission feels like CVT and its doesn't have good solid feel to it. So, in the end I'm glad I experienced this vehicle and now know that I will not consider it, ever. You will get better vehicle with GL/GLS, even Tahoe/Burban is better.

Safety
4 out of 5 stars
Technology
3 out of 5 stars
Performance
4 out of 5 stars
Interior
3 out of 5 stars
Comfort
4 out of 5 stars
Reliability
4 out of 5 stars
Value
3 out of 5 stars
