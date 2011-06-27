2020 INFINITI QX80 SUV Consumer Reviews
Faulty sensors
I’ve enjoyed my new QX80 for three years until my sensors started buzzing for no apparent reason. Although, the car is under warranty, Infiniti will not cover the cost to replace three sensors which have paint chipping from usual wear and tear from driving, thus setting off the sensor. $1500 to replace three. Doesn’t it seem that a three year old car sensors on a front bumper should be able to withstand normal abrasion from driving? I’ve never had issues with other manufacturers sensors and I’m appalled this is happening three years in.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Still got it
I have had the 2011 original model, and recently upgraded to 2020 facelifted model. This is not a high tech car like the audi q7, but it's spacious, comfortable and reliable and that's all I need.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Luxury
I feel my Infiniti QX80 is a luxury vehicle!!! I’m driving around 3 children all day in it, and I feel safe and secure. This is my second one and I only am on my second one because I traded my other one in for a newer model. I had zero problems with the other one after owning it for 3 years.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Too small
Not a bad vehicle if you have a family of 4. Anyone that has to sit in the back gets their knees in their face because the seats are too low and there is zero leg room. And the cargo space is literally half the size of a minivan. We have a 2018 ford focus st and the trunk is a lot bigger in that. This is anything but a "full size" suv.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Questionable SUV
I got this vehicle as a loaner while my Suburban is in body shop. Well, there are couple of good things about this vehicle and bunch that I wasn't too crazy about. First is when you open the door and release door handle, the door makes this hollow tin can noise like in 20K car. Then you step on the running board and it bends under your weight. I'm only 185#. I can only imagine that 300# guy will steep on it and rip it off 😒 Buttons and some controls aren't as intuitive as BMW, MB or Suburban. Driving quality is okay for the most part but if you hit a pothole, rear end will bounce and step sideways slightly. I don't think it's acceptable for a vehicle in this price range. Touch screens take 2-3 touches to activate, change channels or use climate control. My wife's previous lexus had way better touch screen. Other thing that really bugs me is the small gas tank... You will barely get over 200 miles on 3/4 of the tank with 4 people in the vehicle and nothing in tow. I know, you don't buy this rig to worry about gas mileage but come on, my previous GL had this consumption towing 6000# trailer. This thing barely gets over 13mpg on the highway keeping up with traffic. My '16 Suburban gets 19mpg on the highway all day long and I can drive for 600 miles on a tank of gas on the highway. With QX you will be stopping every 300 miles. I don't know but some people like captain seats in 2nd row. Not my thing at all, you can't fit long item because it sticks out when you fold second row. The transmission feels like CVT and its doesn't have good solid feel to it. So, in the end I'm glad I experienced this vehicle and now know that I will not consider it, ever. You will get better vehicle with GL/GLS, even Tahoe/Burban is better.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Related 2020 INFINITI QX80 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
- Used BMW 7 Series 1996
- Used Acura NSX 1998
- Used Ram Dakota 1997
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder 2003
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2016
- Used Cadillac CTS 2013
- Used Toyota Matrix 2005
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017 For Sale
- Used Lexus GS F 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi TT
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2022 Kia Carnival
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Audi RS 5 2021
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2022 Convertible
Other models to consider
- 2022 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2022 Trailblazer
- 2022 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Corvette
- 2022 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2021 Silverado 2500HD
- 2020 Impala
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma
- 2021 Ford F-150
- 2021 1500
- 2022 Frontier
- 2021 Jeep Gladiator
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- GMC Sierra 1500 2021
- 2021 Tacoma
- Jeep Gladiator 2020
- 2021 Ranger
Latest updates on new cars
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2023 Honda Civic News
- 2022 Jeep Cherokee News
- 2022 Nissan Rogue News
- 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E News
Recommended
- Ford F-150 2018 Truck Features Specs
- Mercury Villager 2002 Features Specs
- Acura CL 2002 Sedan Features Specs
- Acura Integra 2014 Features Specs
- Acura Integra 2016 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Lexus Ux-250H in Madera, CA
- Used Ram Promaster-Cargo-Van in Jupiter, FL
- Used Lexus Is-250-C in Rialto, CA
- Used Acura CL in Arlington Heights, IL
- Used Scion XD in Perris, CA
- Used Cadillac SRX in Chapel Hill, NC
- Used Ferrari 488-GTB in Marysville, WA
- Used Infiniti G-Coupe in Chino Hills, CA
- Used BMW 8-Series in Milpitas, CA
- Used Plymouth Prowler in Peoria, AZ
- Used Mercedes-Benz Cla-Class in Kenosha, WI
- Used BMW X5-M in South San Francisco, CA
- Used Porsche Boxster in Petaluma, CA
- Used Lamborghini Huracan in Mission Viejo, CA
- Used Ram Cv-Tradesman in El Monte, CA
- Used Buick Lacrosse in Redondo Beach, CA
- Used Lexus Es-330 in Encinitas, CA
- Used Infiniti FX in Alhambra, CA
- Used Mclaren 650S-Spider in Independence, MO
- Used Cadillac Ats-Coupe in Garland, TX
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage-G4 in Costa Mesa, CA
- Used Honda Fit in Hammond, IN
- Used Infiniti JX in Colorado Springs, CO
- Used Cadillac XT5 in South San Francisco, CA