2020 INFINITI QX80 SUV Consumer Reviews

AG , 01/04/2021 LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

I got this vehicle as a loaner while my Suburban is in body shop. Well, there are couple of good things about this vehicle and bunch that I wasn't too crazy about. First is when you open the door and release door handle, the door makes this hollow tin can noise like in 20K car. Then you step on the running board and it bends under your weight. I'm only 185#. I can only imagine that 300# guy will steep on it and rip it off 😒 Buttons and some controls aren't as intuitive as BMW, MB or Suburban. Driving quality is okay for the most part but if you hit a pothole, rear end will bounce and step sideways slightly. I don't think it's acceptable for a vehicle in this price range. Touch screens take 2-3 touches to activate, change channels or use climate control. My wife's previous lexus had way better touch screen. Other thing that really bugs me is the small gas tank... You will barely get over 200 miles on 3/4 of the tank with 4 people in the vehicle and nothing in tow. I know, you don't buy this rig to worry about gas mileage but come on, my previous GL had this consumption towing 6000# trailer. This thing barely gets over 13mpg on the highway keeping up with traffic. My '16 Suburban gets 19mpg on the highway all day long and I can drive for 600 miles on a tank of gas on the highway. With QX you will be stopping every 300 miles. I don't know but some people like captain seats in 2nd row. Not my thing at all, you can't fit long item because it sticks out when you fold second row. The transmission feels like CVT and its doesn't have good solid feel to it. So, in the end I'm glad I experienced this vehicle and now know that I will not consider it, ever. You will get better vehicle with GL/GLS, even Tahoe/Burban is better.