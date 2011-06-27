Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 SUV Consumer Reviews
This one is a keeper
We bought our QX60 2 months ago and have truly enjoyed this car. This is the perfect travel vehicle...very comfortable on our frequent 720 mile round trips to our second home. We really love this car after an accident on the interstate yesterday with an 18 wheeler. The tractor trailer lost control when the driver locked his brakes and he slid sideways into us at 60 MPH. My husband said the Infiniti was steady, rock solid and he was able to maintain control until we got away from the tractor trailer,and come to a safe stop. The whole right side of the QX60 will need to be replaced, but we are all OK. Love my QX60!
I actually drive it
I have read that others have issues with the seating. I've read that the CVT is an acquired taste. I've read that others get lousy fuel mileage. I've read the car is sluggish. Not sure of any of that. I think the seating is comfortable, maybe the head rests could tilt backwards a bit more. I have NO issues with the CVT. Unlike some of the newer cars with 8-9 gears, the CVT "shifts" (fake) very comfortably and it is very, very smooth. I get mid 20's gas mileage on regular fuel on the highway, better than my M and better than my Hyundai Santa Fe. I don't think the car is sluggish at all, I've had plenty of passing power and it is very responsive in Sport mode if that is what you are looking for. What I think this car does best is act like a relatively large SUV from a functional perspective yet performs well enough to be your daily driver without getting bored. Stereo is good, not as good as my M but decent enough for an SUV. Interior is really nice. It is an absolute joy in snow and ice, better than my old Mitsubishi Montero, and that's saying something. I really like the heated steering wheel - weird, I didn't even thing about that when I bought it. No issues with reliability at 20K miles, though that's not many miles, still no maintenance issues except scheduled. I've had several Infiniti's - none of them have had reliability issues. I don't really expect any in this vehicle. I've got one rattle in the passenger door that goes away when the car heats up. For a big car, very solid. Test drove MDX, Pilot, Highlander, Enclave. This car was the highest price but was on par with others on lease. Would have considered the Highlander if it had a little more panache. MDX nice but not as functional and new tranny was abrupt. Couldn't get used the not having something to lean my arm on in the Pilot and the radio kept going in and out on the test drive. No way on the Enclave - its a minivan and a drone to drive though the interior is nice. I say buy it, you won't regret it. Both my wife and I enjoy driving the Q, my wife maybe a little more than even me.
Great Value, Comfort and Technology
Owned for less than a month, loving it so far. Roomy inside and stylish on the outside. I researched for 4-5 months before deciding on QX60. The other consideration was Acura MDX 2016. I test drove both for about 2 hours in multiple visits and finally decided on QX60. Things I did not like in Acura MDX: - Third row seating is not as comfortable as QX60 - The 9-speed transmission is an overkill - it shifts really hard in the traffic and kind of overkill - The interior felt not as luxury as QX60 Things I like about QX60 - Very comfortable ride, sports mode for the time when you want to a bit more acceleration and road feel - Comfortable third row seating - Luxurious interior - Less price for the comparable options on MDX - 360 degree camera with birds eye view is really good Things I wished worked better - the back wiper is not rain sensing - lots of things in the navigation and phone controls cannot be operated when car is in motion even by the front passenger - the thigh support is less than Odyssey and MDX - MPG is not that great, I get about 17.5-18.0 with premium fuel
Upscale Family Hauler for the Minivan-Averse
Three years ago, my wife and I were looking for a premium/luxury three-row crossover to help avoid the minivan stigma. We cross-shopped the QX60 and the Acura MDX heavily, but in the end, the Infiniti was more family-friendly, felt more upscale for the price, and had a far better dealer experience. As we approach the end of our lease, our opinion hasn't changed much. The QX60 is still a nice, upscale, family-friendly vehicle, and a great value when you consider real-world selling prices. Being able to tilt the second row with a car seat attached to get to the third row is invaluable for anyone with three children in car seats - I'm shocked that it's still the only luxury crossover on the market with this feature. That said, the infotainment and overall interior are definitely looking dated - Infiniti made some updates to both in 2017, but nothing has changed significantly. We still mostly have the M interior from a decade ago. We still have ugly, yellow, halogen interior lighting on a $50,000 luxury vehicle. We still have Nissan buttons everywhere. For those cross-shopping something like the XC90 or even the CX-9, the interior may come off as a bit of a hard sell during a test drive. It's only when you take the QX60 on a long drive with multiple kids in the car that you can appreciate how quiet and comfortable the interior is, especially on the highway. It's why we still have the QX60 our our short list for our next crossover - and that really says it all. Pros: - Extremely quiet and smooth, particularly on highways - Leases much better than its MSRP suggests - Second row can move for third row access even with a child seat installed - Excellent third row that is usable by adults (at least for short trips) - Cost to own/lease should be low - you can use Nissan dealers for scheduled maintenance at a lower price Cons: - Dated interior design and infotainment system - City/mixed gas mileage isn't great - we never got close to the EPA average (this has been improved in the 2017 refresh) - Headlights are weak (this has not changed in the refreshes, even though they look better) - Slightly more jarring than expected on potholes given the class of vehicle - Nissan-esque packaging of options (a hands-free liftgate requires a $7,500 package? Come on...)
Spacious family SUV with a great value for money !
Pros: Great price. Roomy - seats 7 adults comfortably and up to 8 for short trips; one of the most spacious 3rd rows in its class. Good fuel economy, has a smooth ride. Cons: Interior buttons not easily visible, especially at night. Ex: seat memory settings, home link button. Interior quality needs to improve.
