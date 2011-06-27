Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
QX60 SUV
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$58,462*
Total Cash Price
$28,666
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,033*
Total Cash Price
$22,572
Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$58,462*
Total Cash Price
$28,666
Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,636*
Total Cash Price
$24,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 QX60 SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,739
|Maintenance
|$1,532
|$1,627
|$2,576
|$3,222
|$2,383
|$11,339
|Repairs
|$701
|$855
|$1,046
|$1,297
|$1,100
|$4,999
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,557
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,791
|Financing
|$1,542
|$1,240
|$918
|$574
|$207
|$4,481
|Depreciation
|$6,845
|$3,106
|$2,734
|$2,423
|$2,174
|$17,283
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,674
|$10,489
|$11,044
|$11,396
|$9,859
|$58,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 QX60 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$4,519
|Maintenance
|$1,206
|$1,281
|$2,028
|$2,537
|$1,876
|$8,928
|Repairs
|$552
|$673
|$824
|$1,021
|$866
|$3,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,226
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,410
|Financing
|$1,214
|$976
|$723
|$452
|$163
|$3,528
|Depreciation
|$5,390
|$2,446
|$2,153
|$1,908
|$1,712
|$13,609
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,342
|$8,259
|$8,696
|$8,973
|$7,763
|$46,033
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 QX60 SUV Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,739
|Maintenance
|$1,532
|$1,627
|$2,576
|$3,222
|$2,383
|$11,339
|Repairs
|$701
|$855
|$1,046
|$1,297
|$1,100
|$4,999
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,557
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,791
|Financing
|$1,542
|$1,240
|$918
|$574
|$207
|$4,481
|Depreciation
|$6,845
|$3,106
|$2,734
|$2,423
|$2,174
|$17,283
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,674
|$10,489
|$11,044
|$11,396
|$9,859
|$58,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 QX60 SUV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$936
|$965
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$4,971
|Maintenance
|$1,327
|$1,409
|$2,231
|$2,791
|$2,064
|$9,821
|Repairs
|$607
|$740
|$906
|$1,123
|$953
|$4,330
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,349
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,551
|Financing
|$1,335
|$1,074
|$795
|$497
|$179
|$3,881
|Depreciation
|$5,929
|$2,691
|$2,368
|$2,099
|$1,883
|$14,970
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,576
|$9,085
|$9,566
|$9,870
|$8,539
|$50,636
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 QX60
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 INFINITI QX60 in Virginia is:not available
