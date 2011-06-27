2020 INFINITI QX50 SUV Consumer Reviews

I am loving this car! MZJ , 01/13/2020 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 49 of 51 people found this review helpful This car was not even on my radar. I thought it was too small for my 6'7" husband, but the salesperson told me it had been redesigned and that the inside had more room! Indeed it did! We tried over a dozen cars from luxury to large SUV's. This 2020 QX 50 places more items on it's sleek dashboard and leaves more leg and shoulder room in the cabin of the vehicle. The power seats have so many adjustments that my husband has as much headroom as in did in our late model Mercedes 450! The seats are comfy, the technology is sweet, it has Apple Play, blind spot warning, lane warnings and the engine has pep!! I was used to a 8 cylinder Jeep and Benz and this sweet ride is just as smooth and much easier on the wallet for gas! It looks small on the outside but don't let that fool you! The back space is very big and the back seats have a 60/40 split! Infiniti gives you road service and live traffic for four years. I have had no buyers remorse and each time I drive the car I am happier than the time before! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GOOD DEAL FOR THE MONEY Bob D , 03/14/2020 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful My current lease was almost up and I decided I wanted an suv this time around. I liked the look of the QX50 but I didn't like all the poor reviews of the 2019 model on Edmunds. I decided to test drive the 2020 model to see if any of the problems of the 2019 might have been corrected. I was impressed with the ride and size but really impressed with the power of the new engine. I had no problem with the cvt transmission at low or high speeds. My current car is a three litre 300 twin turbo which I love, yet I see no noticeable differance in power. Yes, I did have a problem with the light steering feel but I changed the setting from standard to sport in the settings option screen and it tightened up to my liking. I really was surprised to like this suv. I live in the city so I never expect good gas mileage from any vehicle and this one is no different. You are always stopping for lights or stop signs so there is just no way you are going to see good mileage. On the highway it's just the opposite. I'm getting almost 30 MPG and the ride is great. The power is very acceptable at any speed. I also found no power lag going up hills which many complained of with the cvt transmission. Many nice features for the money. All in all I'm very happy and surprised with this suv. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Luxury SUV Nikki , 02/11/2020 SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 24 of 27 people found this review helpful I was in the market for an SUV as I had only ever driven coupe vehicles. I had test driven the Inifinti QX50, Acura RDX, Audi A3 & Nissan Murano (in that order). All I can say is how the QX50 really set the bar high for the others. It's a smooth ride. We've already taken it up to the cottage and it was dream on both the highway and side roads. The seats are also so comfortable. The BOSE stereo system and panoramic roof is also a beautiful touch - it adds a lot of natural light inside the car (my interior is black). A full tank gets around 600km. Only dislike is the gas requirement is premium. It was a pricey purchase, but I don't regret it for a minute, I also plan to have it for as long as possible. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Top notch car Mina , 05/04/2020 LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The 2020 model has all the updated infotainment, great sound system, comfortable seats, and is a smooth ride. The new Infiniti’s have a great sporty look and it’s very easy to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse