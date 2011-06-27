Used 2012 INFINITI QX SUV Consumer Reviews

Not perfect but really good - and expensive! wildkat11 , 11/08/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful We've had this car for 18k miles. I like it. My wife thinks it's too big. It does feel big even though it's not any larger than other SUV's. I find that I use the surround cameras often during parking. Lots of nice features. Ride is harsh on entrance ways and sizeable bumps - but it's a smooth highway cruiser. If I drive the vehicle and really baby it I can get the listed mpg. My wife, however, is getting under 14 mpg average in mostly midsize town driving. I'm pretty disapointed in the mpg. Plus the tank is too small so you're constantly filling up with fuel. Report Abuse

Unreliable Brian , 11/24/2015 QX56 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Before you consider buying a qx56 search timing chain issues. Many replaced timing chains and motors because of this issue at or around 70,000 miles. Btw that just happens to be where the warranty runs out. Infiniti is well aware that this is a problem. I've spoken to multiple service dept. luckily my dealer is doing it at cost because they get it. Shame on Infiniti for this kind of service. I'll never own another Infiniti car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Buyer Beware Cathy Hunt , 10/09/2019 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have a 2012 QX 56. I had to replace the catalytic converter at 77k miles. Now at 176,000 miles it needs another Catalytic converter at a cost of $2500. It needs a new starter at $1200. I had to replace the timing chain at 90k miles. I just placed the entire wiring harness (the computer's brain) for $4800. I replaced the driver's side electronic lock for approximately $1200 and then the 3 other electronic locks went bad. The cost is nearly $1800. I have not replaced those, but it is a total hassle to manually lock and unlock the doors in that big car. The motor on the driver side mirror just went out. Other than that, it is great. We have a Toyota 4-Runner with 300k miles and a Lexus RX-350 with 290k miles. I would never buy an Infinity again. Report Abuse

Best LUXURY SUV on Market QX56 is A HOME RUN! , 11/07/2016 QX56 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I researched and read numerous reviews before making my final decision, It came down to the Cadillac Escalade, Toyota Seqouia Platinium. And it wasn't even close, Toyota was just too overpriced for the vehicle and Cadillac Escalade is just a dressed up Tahoe, too much plastic for THAT PRICE, and the Lexus LX570 is just plain OLD UGLY. when your up around this price range it's hard to beat the QX, Infiniti need's to do a better job marketing it, everyone ask's me about it, now MPG isn't great, but you know that when you buy it...SORRY CADILLAC! A year has gone by 11/8/17 the vehicle is still awesome, still turning head's and getting positive comment's........rides like it's floating on cloud's......Infiniti/Nissan please hire another marketing TEAM HERE! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse