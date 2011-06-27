  1. Home
2020 INFINITI Q50 Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons
4 out of 5 stars

Beautiful sports sedan

Danielle, 12/26/2019
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

I wanted an AWD sports sedan with a 6cyl. The q50 has exceeded my expectations. I love having apple car play. The dash is beautiful and very easy to see. I love the speed and consistency of the drive. I have the Luxe AWD trim with no packages and am very satisfied with the value for the price. Looking to enjoy my new ride for years to come.

5 out of 5 stars

Excellent Value

Cincy_Bronx Ride, 08/08/2020
3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

This is my 2nd Q, I had the 2017 Q50 which was a nice car. The technology was surely lacking behind Lexus and Acura but the car itself outperformed each of them easily. I also had a 3 Series BMW, which was a superior ride versus all entry level luxury cars, BUT way too overpriced, plus a weak engine compared to the Q50. I just went to the 2020 Q50S which is Fantastic. The technology was upgraded, still not the best, but the response is quick and accurate. The 16 speaker Bose is astounding. Lexus always wins on interior detail, they are #1. Acura is too conservative and reminds me too much of a Honda. I never had good luck with Honda transmissions. Although I had a 1992 Acura Legend which rates as one of my best overall cars I ever owned. You can't go wrong with a Q50 if you want a great engine, smooth transmission, a great drive and an overall comfortable ride. Like I said, Lexus beats Infiniti with interior details and beauty every time, it's not even close. So it all depends on what you are looking for. You can't go wrong with a Q50, or the Q50S if you want a high performance, good looking ride.1 YEAR UPDATE August 2021; my Q50 is still performing at the same high level. No issues and sill fun to drive..

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
4 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
3 out of 5 stars
Comfort
4 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
4 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5 stars

No complaints

Satisfied Q50 Owner, 04/28/2020
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
10 of 13 people found this review helpful

The two screens are terrific, however, if you don’t read the owners manual or watch the easily accessible YouTube videos that explain in detail how to use the infotainment system it will take you longer to learn. No complaints with acceleration, fuel range (with a 20 gallon gas tank), fuel economy, and comfort. I wish the Luxe model came with memory settings for the passenger and driver seats.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
4 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
4 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars

Infinity Q 50 Sport

Mark, 09/03/2020
3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is sweet. It has plenty of horsepower for a V6 turbo. The All Wheel Drive is a must in Northeast. The Q 50 Sport is loaded with added options. People stop & look at this car everywhere I go. Trunk is small for a car this size. My Dealer at Infinity Lynbrook in Long Island was great right up until contract signing. Then the final numbers changed dramatically, even though credit was excellent. Know your numbers!

Safety
4 out of 5 stars
Technology
4 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
4 out of 5 stars
Comfort
5 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
3 out of 5 stars
2 out of 5 stars

Infiniti for over 10 years but no more!

Zalman palace, 02/22/2021
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
3 of 6 people found this review helpful

My husband and I have been leasing Infinitis for over 10 years totalling to 4 Infinitis our latest 2018 q50 has been an absolute nightmare we have had 2 transmission changes , had to replace all 4 tires , our back door the lock wont open so you cant get in the back seat, we have had no accidents with this car and we have only driven 20000 miles in 3 years, a car is supposed to be reliable we have taken this car in to the shop so many times I cant even count , all while pregnant as a health worker during the pandemic when they werent giving loaner cars waiting hours for an answer and then having to figure out getting another car till ours was ready , our back door lock broke with our newborn in the back with no way to get in but climbing through the front we felt that we had a shitty broken down old car as opposed to a brand new luxury fully loaded car!! We will never again get an infinity cant wait to give this car in!!

Safety
4 out of 5 stars
Technology
4 out of 5 stars
Performance
1 out of 5 stars
Interior
4 out of 5 stars
Comfort
4 out of 5 stars
Reliability
1 out of 5 stars
Value
2 out of 5 stars
