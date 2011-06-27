Used 1999 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews
A great car let down by small issues
My 99 Q45 is my 2nd. Previously owned a 93 Q45. Both Q's are wonderful cars and a joy to drive. My BIG problem with owning these cars is 1) extremely high rate of depreciation 2) VERY expensive maintenance and repairs - major service intervals approach $1000. My 99 Q has issues with warped brake rotors, driveline vibratons, steering shudder that return after being "fixed". Sensors go bad on the car and it costs $$$$ to replace. Example: O2 sensor (this car has 4), fixed one for $365. Knock sensor (one of 2) requires COMPLETE intake removal @ $1000. Turbine sensor leak cost $2300 to fix. It never ends. I agree with all the other reviews on this car, but 1 have had 2 Q's that cost $$$$ to keep
Solid state luxury at its finest
The Q45 is in a class by itself for above Lincoln or Lexus. From the moment you close the door the tight solid sounds tells you that this car is "solid". As for the interior the leather is the truly the finest I've seen in a car. The suspension and the comfort of the seats give a flawless ride on the roughest of roads. The Bose sound and extreme quietness of the engine and no road noise make this car one of the best luxuries I've ever owned. It's an Infiniti and the Q45 tops them all!
Fine Wine
Purchased my Q45 with 14,000 miles on it & now have 117,000 miles. My Q drives as well today as when I bought it. This car has better sex appeal today than when it was first introduced. It has a very sleek appearance for a relatively large sedan. It has been mine and my kids favorite car to ride in. I havn't had any major problems than normal maintenance. It is a joy to drive after driving other vehicles, you realize what a great car it is.
Best bang for the buck
Every bit the car and more than the Lexus LS series but almost half the cost used. I never understood how Infiniti botched this market share, it certainly is not due to quality. This is my 2nd Q. The last one had 110k miles before anything major started to appear.
Japanese interpretation Buick Park Avenu
Bought this car used in 2001 with 25,000 miles. It has been relatively trouble free. Dealer gave me a set anniversary wheels because the touring wheels were warped from chroming (this is apparently a common problem, don't chrome your wheels folks). Trouble free but for a few annoying problems (front doors close too easily). Some body flex is noticeable, but no squeeks in the interior (yet). Seat memory does not reset the steering wheel's location.
