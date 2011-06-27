Used 1991 INFINITI M30 Coupe Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My M30 is Great!

wenly, 05/08/2004
I've had my M30 for 12 years and the only thing I've ever had to replace was the starter one time. This has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. Its very easy to work on and the build quality is better than most cars made today. In contrast my 1990 Acura Legend Coupe looked great but had so many problems I sold it to get the Infiniti. All the Acura's I've owned have had problems whereas the Infiniti's I've had have been almost trouble free. I now own three Infiniti's and won't buy an

Infiniti M30 - a classic

Terri, 03/25/2002
I am sorry Infinity stopped making this model. It handles like a dream, and it style is far superior to the newer models Infiniti makes. The only consistent problem has been the electrical system.

Who gave this an 8?

lkdjoei, 02/03/2004
Transmission problems twice! Great engine though. Basically a glorified Maxima. Would have never purchased had known about the tranny woes.

A Driver's Dream

Adam Murray, 04/11/2002
I am frugal. I love fun cars. I sell cars professionally. This car has given me more than I could get from spending 3x the amount I paid.

The best car I've ever owned

Lindsay, 04/10/2005
This car is the best I've ever owned. Even though it's kinda old, it's VERY reliable. I haven't had anything major go wrong with the car. I think it's a very good quality car and the Nissan engine in it will probably last at least another 10 years, if it's well maintained. The only problem I do have with it is that it's a little small for my 6'8" boyfriend to drive, but perfect for me at 5'0". When I got it, it had 82,000 miles on it and it now has 91,000 and it's still going strong!

