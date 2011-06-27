Used 1991 INFINITI M30 Coupe Consumer Reviews

My M30 is Great! wenly , 05/08/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had my M30 for 12 years and the only thing I've ever had to replace was the starter one time. This has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. Its very easy to work on and the build quality is better than most cars made today. In contrast my 1990 Acura Legend Coupe looked great but had so many problems I sold it to get the Infiniti. All the Acura's I've owned have had problems whereas the Infiniti's I've had have been almost trouble free. I now own three Infiniti's and won't buy an Report Abuse

Infiniti M30 - a classic Terri , 03/25/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I am sorry Infinity stopped making this model. It handles like a dream, and it style is far superior to the newer models Infiniti makes. The only consistent problem has been the electrical system.

Who gave this an 8? lkdjoei , 02/03/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Transmission problems twice! Great engine though. Basically a glorified Maxima. Would have never purchased had known about the tranny woes.

A Driver's Dream Adam Murray , 04/11/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I am frugal. I love fun cars. I sell cars professionally. This car has given me more than I could get from spending 3x the amount I paid.