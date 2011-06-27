Used 1991 INFINITI M30 Coupe Consumer Reviews
My M30 is Great!
I've had my M30 for 12 years and the only thing I've ever had to replace was the starter one time. This has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. Its very easy to work on and the build quality is better than most cars made today. In contrast my 1990 Acura Legend Coupe looked great but had so many problems I sold it to get the Infiniti. All the Acura's I've owned have had problems whereas the Infiniti's I've had have been almost trouble free. I now own three Infiniti's and won't buy an
Infiniti M30 - a classic
I am sorry Infinity stopped making this model. It handles like a dream, and it style is far superior to the newer models Infiniti makes. The only consistent problem has been the electrical system.
Who gave this an 8?
Transmission problems twice! Great engine though. Basically a glorified Maxima. Would have never purchased had known about the tranny woes.
A Driver's Dream
I am frugal. I love fun cars. I sell cars professionally. This car has given me more than I could get from spending 3x the amount I paid.
The best car I've ever owned
This car is the best I've ever owned. Even though it's kinda old, it's VERY reliable. I haven't had anything major go wrong with the car. I think it's a very good quality car and the Nissan engine in it will probably last at least another 10 years, if it's well maintained. The only problem I do have with it is that it's a little small for my 6'8" boyfriend to drive, but perfect for me at 5'0". When I got it, it had 82,000 miles on it and it now has 91,000 and it's still going strong!
Sponsored cars related to the M30
Related Used 1991 INFINITI M30 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner