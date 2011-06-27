  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI J30
  4. Used 1996 INFINITI J30
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1996 INFINITI J30 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
INFINITI J30 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$837 - $2,018
Used J30 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When the Infiniti J30 was introduced, its designers said it represented a departure from the "tyranny of the wedge." True, the J30 has unusually rounded flanks front and rear that conspire to produce a different, though bland, shape in the near-luxury class. The look was unique on introduction day, and inspired people to either love it or hate it, with little middle ground to stand on.

Then Nissan released the Altima sedan; $20,000 less expensive than the J30 and borrowing heavily from the Infiniti's basic shape, the Altima was a much better-looking car. New J30 owners felt cheated and cheapened, but others didn't much care about the family resemblance. J30 sales have been steadily increasing since then, though crosstown rival Lexus is selling quite a few more ES300s.

No doubt, the J30 is a solid, substantial luxury automobile that can hold its own in the stoplight drag race,not that you'd ever see one of these things smoking away from the corner of 3rd and Main. We didn't much care for the J30's look when it came out, finding the front styling too aggressive and the rear a bit dumpy looking. We've always maintained that the wheel design of a car influences the visual impression of the entire vehicle, and with the J30t's lace-spoke wheels, the J30 looks pretty good.

Inside, you get coddled in sumptuous leather seats. The interior of the J30 is small, but in a cozy way. Just don't try to stuff more than four adults inside its subcompact dimensions. Ergonomics are nearly flawless, with beautiful gauges and a dashboard clock that would more accurately be described as a fine timepiece.

We're lukewarm about the styling, but the rest of the J30 is sure to please the most discerning drivers.

1996 Highlights

Three new colors join the paint palette.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 INFINITI J30.

5(87%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Just a little more space
Colby L. Castaneda,07/22/2003
Well what can I say. If it weren't for my wife I would have never experienced the J-30. She had always liked the styling (exterior) of the J-30 and that was the car she wanted. Little did I know that I would be the one who fell in love with it. It handles great, the power is awesome, and the ride is second to none. We were fortunate enough to get one that mechanicaly was flawless. The only real problem is the leather is a little more worn that I'd liked. But I plan on having it re- upholstered. This car has made me a fan of infiniti/nissan products. Lexus may offer the softest ride, but I'll gladly give up just a tad of softness for balance and power.
Most Reliable Car
oldschooldevil,09/05/2010
Believe it or not I'm driving this car and it has over 250,000 miles on it and it still runs like the day I got it. It has very nice interior. Practically leather every where. And very nice ride. I love the sound system and basically everything about this car. I have taken very good care of this car and the only thing that has gone out has been the moon roof (not a big deal but very expensive) and the driver side window (cheap). Other than that, that's all. Amazing car! If they ever bring this car back out. I'm all over it!!
Infiniti and Beyond
Steve,07/15/2005
I bought this car used with 65,000 and I swear to you that this vehicle drives/feels/and even smells brand spankin' new! I love this car. She loves the highway too...Even in torrential rains!! I had a terrible accident due to rain 20 yrs ago. This is the first and only car I have felt safe in under such conditions. Recommendations.....if you see it take advantage of the Infiniti line no matter what the age.
What a pleasure to drive...
saringv,04/05/2010
I have always wanted one of the J30s. The rear styling is out of this world. Hard to believe that the MSRP in 1996 was $36k! Anyway, bought mine with 61k miles, serviced every 3750 miles and the 60k service was done except the timing belt, which is the one weak design flaw of this car. Other than that, I feel great driving this car. Buying premium not fun, but I balance it out. Flat ground- top off with 89. Hilly- 91 with octane boost. K&N filter and I get 26/27 MPG!
See all 8 reviews of the 1996 INFINITI J30
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 1996 INFINITI J30 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 INFINITI J30

Used 1996 INFINITI J30 Overview

The Used 1996 INFINITI J30 is offered in the following submodels: J30 Sedan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 INFINITI J30?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 INFINITI J30s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 INFINITI J30 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 INFINITI J30.

Can't find a used 1996 INFINITI J30s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI J30 for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,820.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,162.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI J30 for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,124.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $13,813.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 INFINITI J30?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI J30 lease specials

Related Used 1996 INFINITI J30 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles