Used 1996 INFINITI J30 for Sale Near Me

Well what can I say. If it weren't for my wife I would have never experienced the J-30. She had always liked the styling (exterior) of the J-30 and that was the car she wanted. Little did I know that I would be the one who fell in love with it. It handles great, the power is awesome, and the ride is second to none. We were fortunate enough to get one that mechanicaly was flawless. The only real problem is the leather is a little more worn that I'd liked. But I plan on having it re- upholstered. This car has made me a fan of infiniti/nissan products. Lexus may offer the softest ride, but I'll gladly give up just a tad of softness for balance and power.

Read more