Consumer Rating
(24)
1994 INFINITI J30 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Heated front seats and the addition of two speakers further pamper passengers in the J30.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 INFINITI J30.

5(58%)
4(38%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

150,000 miles on it now
John,02/04/2006
I bought this car four years ago with 99K on it for $6500. It has been very dependable, with the only major expense being new fuel injectors about 3 years ago, and a new exhaust system this year. The sunroof sticks sometimes, and the CD does not work, but this car has 150K on it. The car drives fine, and is very dependable. I will be selling it soon just to make a change. I would recommend this car to anyone who likes a dependable used car with lots of features for a low price.
I love this car!!!
InfinitiLoveforLife,10/16/2006
My car came to me in the dead of a northeastern winter and i always knew i wanted an infiniti. The guy i bought her from was her second owner and drove her here from Texas. I am her third and last owner. When she is finally beyond repair i will most definitely without a doubt buy another Infiniti j30.
Great Value
docmccalla,07/12/2009
Purchased from a private party seven years ago with 95000 on the clock for $5200. Have never had a failure with this car. Recently changed the timing belt, tune up and struts. This car really goes, and handles quite well. AC blows icy cold. The only complaint I have is entry into the car is a little tight (I'm 6'tall) the seats are a little firm and the interior is not suited for a large family. But overall, it's the best car I've ever purchased. It's a great value and one gets so much Bang for the Buck. Plus the lines of this car are timeless. Looks just get better with time.
191,200 miles and still going strong
Victor,03/30/2008
I bought my Infiniti J30T 32 months ago with 177,400 miles on it. I now have 191,200 miles on it and the only problems I had to fix were a radiator hose, a headlight bulb, and new windshield wiper blades. I do have a couple of annoying problems that I haven't bothered to fis, and from reading other forums they seem common. One is the drivers side remote controlled power door lock which seem to have a mind of its own and works sometimes, and sometimes doesn't. Another problem is the dashboard dimmer switch sometimes shuts the dashboard illumination off, but tapping it makes them come back in. I also had a loose connection on the right lowbeam headlight.
See all 24 reviews of the 1994 INFINITI J30
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 INFINITI J30 Overview

The Used 1994 INFINITI J30 is offered in the following submodels: J30 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 INFINITI J30?

