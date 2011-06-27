Purchased from a private party seven years ago with 95000 on the clock for $5200. Have never had a failure with this car. Recently changed the timing belt, tune up and struts. This car really goes, and handles quite well. AC blows icy cold. The only complaint I have is entry into the car is a little tight (I'm 6'tall) the seats are a little firm and the interior is not suited for a large family. But overall, it's the best car I've ever purchased. It's a great value and one gets so much Bang for the Buck. Plus the lines of this car are timeless. Looks just get better with time.

Read more