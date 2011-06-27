  1. Home
1995 INFINITI J30 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Redesigned taillights, power lumbar support for the driver seat and an antiglare mirror mark the changes for the 1995 J30.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 INFINITI J30.

5(84%)
4(7%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my j30!
Jersey Drive,10/21/2006
It's funny that I have had my j30 for a little more than a year now and for the most part it has been one hell of a ride. As we all know the down side is, ok ill say it no trunk just about. But perfect for a short weekend get away. The body is pure timeless, with its smooth sexy lines to match the way she drive. When I first got this car I just got rid of my faithful Geo prizm so to change meant that my driving style had to change to. I would fishtail a lot so to my amazement, just to give the car a fresher lot I put 18" chrome rims on it and my god a firmer ride plus no more fishtailing. With its strong engine, and a little minor work I know we both will stay forever young. MY FAVORITE 1 YET!
Luxury, reliable, and great price
Numberonecarsales,07/31/2010
I bought this Car from my dealership for $1,200 with 218,000 miles a year ago just as some temporary transportation, I liked it so much that i decided to replace the timing belt and water pump as preventative maintenance and the mechanic said the engine was in such good condition i could easily go another 100,000 miles. Gas mileage could be better i get about 17 MPG city and 21 MPG HWY But it makes up for it in Performance and reliability, I just rolled over 228,000 miles and whenever i sell this vehicle it will make someone a very dependable luxury vehicle
Best Car I Ever Owned
William Buhles,09/24/2009
My 1995 J30 is my baby. I have owned many foreign cars, including two Volvos and two Jags. This is the best car by a mile. Bought it with 20K miles, now 12 years later it has 190K, no major repairs, no big money inputs, just purrs along. Made like only the Japanese can make a car, IN Japan. Great body work quality, great interior design, good acceleration. Others complain about gas mileage - I disagree. My J30 is a time machine. Set it at 85 on cruise control, AC on, and broom through the Arizona desert at 25 mpg, giving you a range of almost 500 miles. I love the outside styling, like the old jag salons with the rounded rear trunk. Best car ever made.
Infiniti J30
Jowie,05/03/2008
I love the J30, the interior is very comfortable and the most luxurious car I have ever owned. The exterior is classy and still looks good for a 12 year old car. Only disappointment is the engine is louder than expected, small trunk, and biggest disappointment are the cup holders are poorly designed, and completely useless. This is not a car for traveling long distances. Overall, it is a very good car and would recommend it to anyone.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 INFINITI J30 Overview

The Used 1995 INFINITI J30 is offered in the following submodels: J30 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

