1995 INFINITI J30 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$731 - $1,764
Used J30 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Redesigned taillights, power lumbar support for the driver seat and an antiglare mirror mark the changes for the 1995 J30.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 INFINITI J30.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jersey Drive,10/21/2006
It's funny that I have had my j30 for a little more than a year now and for the most part it has been one hell of a ride. As we all know the down side is, ok ill say it no trunk just about. But perfect for a short weekend get away. The body is pure timeless, with its smooth sexy lines to match the way she drive. When I first got this car I just got rid of my faithful Geo prizm so to change meant that my driving style had to change to. I would fishtail a lot so to my amazement, just to give the car a fresher lot I put 18" chrome rims on it and my god a firmer ride plus no more fishtailing. With its strong engine, and a little minor work I know we both will stay forever young. MY FAVORITE 1 YET!
Numberonecarsales,07/31/2010
I bought this Car from my dealership for $1,200 with 218,000 miles a year ago just as some temporary transportation, I liked it so much that i decided to replace the timing belt and water pump as preventative maintenance and the mechanic said the engine was in such good condition i could easily go another 100,000 miles. Gas mileage could be better i get about 17 MPG city and 21 MPG HWY But it makes up for it in Performance and reliability, I just rolled over 228,000 miles and whenever i sell this vehicle it will make someone a very dependable luxury vehicle
William Buhles,09/24/2009
My 1995 J30 is my baby. I have owned many foreign cars, including two Volvos and two Jags. This is the best car by a mile. Bought it with 20K miles, now 12 years later it has 190K, no major repairs, no big money inputs, just purrs along. Made like only the Japanese can make a car, IN Japan. Great body work quality, great interior design, good acceleration. Others complain about gas mileage - I disagree. My J30 is a time machine. Set it at 85 on cruise control, AC on, and broom through the Arizona desert at 25 mpg, giving you a range of almost 500 miles. I love the outside styling, like the old jag salons with the rounded rear trunk. Best car ever made.
Jowie,05/03/2008
I love the J30, the interior is very comfortable and the most luxurious car I have ever owned. The exterior is classy and still looks good for a 12 year old car. Only disappointment is the engine is louder than expected, small trunk, and biggest disappointment are the cup holders are poorly designed, and completely useless. This is not a car for traveling long distances. Overall, it is a very good car and would recommend it to anyone.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 INFINITI J30 features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the J30
Related Used 1995 INFINITI J30 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019