Used 1996 INFINITI J30 Consumer Reviews

Just a little more space Colby L. Castaneda , 07/22/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Well what can I say. If it weren't for my wife I would have never experienced the J-30. She had always liked the styling (exterior) of the J-30 and that was the car she wanted. Little did I know that I would be the one who fell in love with it. It handles great, the power is awesome, and the ride is second to none. We were fortunate enough to get one that mechanicaly was flawless. The only real problem is the leather is a little more worn that I'd liked. But I plan on having it re- upholstered. This car has made me a fan of infiniti/nissan products. Lexus may offer the softest ride, but I'll gladly give up just a tad of softness for balance and power.

Most Reliable Car oldschooldevil , 09/05/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Believe it or not I'm driving this car and it has over 250,000 miles on it and it still runs like the day I got it. It has very nice interior. Practically leather every where. And very nice ride. I love the sound system and basically everything about this car. I have taken very good care of this car and the only thing that has gone out has been the moon roof (not a big deal but very expensive) and the driver side window (cheap). Other than that, that's all. Amazing car! If they ever bring this car back out. I'm all over it!!

Infiniti and Beyond Steve , 07/15/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with 65,000 and I swear to you that this vehicle drives/feels/and even smells brand spankin' new! I love this car. She loves the highway too...Even in torrential rains!! I had a terrible accident due to rain 20 yrs ago. This is the first and only car I have felt safe in under such conditions. Recommendations.....if you see it take advantage of the Infiniti line no matter what the age.

What a pleasure to drive... saringv , 04/05/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have always wanted one of the J30s. The rear styling is out of this world. Hard to believe that the MSRP in 1996 was $36k! Anyway, bought mine with 61k miles, serviced every 3750 miles and the 60k service was done except the timing belt, which is the one weak design flaw of this car. Other than that, I feel great driving this car. Buying premium not fun, but I balance it out. Flat ground- top off with 89. Hilly- 91 with octane boost. K&N filter and I get 26/27 MPG!