Used 1996 INFINITI I30 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car for the money
I've owned my Infiniti I30 for 12 years and it just turned 331,000 miles! Just oil changes and maintenance. Never any transmission or engine trouble. Still gets 25.3 mpg. Best car I have ever owned, and I've owned Mercedes & Lexus.
Excellent
Bought used in 2002 with 88k miles and now has 160k. Still looks good with new wheels and spoiler. Bullet proof engine, still does not use oil. Why can't they make them like this any more? Leather still looks new and only regular maintenance on service.
Best Car Ever
This car is great! I had it for 2 years now and it has given me no problems! It is fast, reliable, smooth running car with an amazing sound system (Bose), you can not go wrong with Infiniti, that's why it costs so much!
I love it
I purchased this car from a private owner. His grandparents owned it before him and decided gave it to him. They had two cars and decided to get rid of the infiniti. Needless to say the car was in mint condition inside & out with a 163k miles on it. I feel like I got a new car with a 163k miles on it. So far no problems at all. I have the I30t with the spoiler, Black. Just like the picture on the site. It still turns heads when she's all cleaned up. The transmission's smooth and the Bose system is great. I love it and plan on keeping it for at least another year, I might give it to my son in college he loves it to.
Ten years old and nearly like new.
Ten years now, 100,000 miles, and NO breakdowns and it never left me stranded. Drivetrain still smooth & the rich torque of the V-6 engine very satisfying. Interior still sharp - no wear on leather. Design is uninspired but it holds its entry-level-luxury look with still excellent paint. Mechanically solid. No repairs to engine needed except the starter now "growls" when cold, and the idle regulator recently replaced. Fuel mileage 18-20 mpg around town, and 24-26 on the highway. Downside: Twice the sunroof has jammed and failed. Replaced under warranty first time - second time cost me $1200. Radio display now intermittant. I highly recommend this vehicle! Just watch the sunroof...
