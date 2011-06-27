  1. Home
Used 2009 INFINITI G37 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 G37
5(80%)4(15%)3(5%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great well-made car!

Kelly Myers, 12/09/2015
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

This is a great, well-made car. Have had no repairs in 6.5 years, only scheduled maintenance. Only problem is no space for a spare tire so if you have a flat you're out of luck!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fun, Beautiful, But Premium Price with Poor Materials

billfisher52, 08/07/2012
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

We owned this car for three years and absolutely loved the exterior design. I think it's one of the most beautiful cars on the road. However, there were some major issues that start with cheap materials. The cheap plastics in the dash and door panels do not befit a car selling for 50 large. The leather seat material was far less opulent than my Hyundai Genesis, when the doors close you cannot reach the seat adjuster without scratching the aluminum trim on the doors. Build quality was poor. Rubber weatherstripping squeezing out from trim, rattles when top up ands zero trunk space with top down. This is a $30K car with the top chopped off and $23K added to the price. Period.

Fun in the Sun

3andg, 02/02/2011
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I purchased the G37 Convertible new in November, 2009, and now have ~14k miles on it. Unlike most hard top convertibles, it looks great top up and top down. The car is an absolute blast to drive when the weather is sunny and one can take the top down. With the top up, it is a mediocre performer due to the weight of the retractable top and structural reinforcements. Creature comforts are great - the ventilated seats, iPod Integration, Bluetooth and Bose Audio System - make the car very liveable on a daily basis. Due to the styling, there is limited storage space in the trunk and car. I highly recommend the air deflector for the car - it makes a big difference at highway speeds (70mph+)

Having Fun!

djasondds, 09/14/2009
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is my first Infiniti (loyal Lexus owner) and I am happy with my choice! I feel this is the best hard-top convertible for the money. It looks great with the top up or down. Considered and drove a BMW 335 Convertible and a Lexus IS 350 Convertible. Did not like the looks of the Lexus and the BMW was $8000 more WITHOUT a Nav system and other features on the Infiniti. PLUS the dealership was FRIENDLY and took GREAT care of me. Overall, I would highly recommend this to someone looking for the perfect blend of luxury, sportiness and value.

Great Car

MSU7151, 07/08/2010
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I leased a new 2010 G37 convertible when my Mercedes Benz CLK350 lease ran out. With the Infiniti, it's like night and day. The G37 is so much faster, handles better and even looks classier, inside and out, than the Mercedes. So far, both Infiniti and the dealer have been great. Responsive and proactive with notices and keeping in touch.

