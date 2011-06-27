Used 2008 INFINITI G35 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Two Years Later & Would Do It Again!
Two-year follow up on my 2008 G35xS. Have the "S" pckge which makes car even better. The "S" package is 18" beautiful wheels, different front facia, side rocker panel, paddle shifters, sport seats. Suspension stays same as stock which is nice blend for sport/comfort. Bought used and have owned two years and put on over 50k miles. ZERO problems with this car. Reliability has been rock-solid. Other than typical maintenance I have put nothing into this car. Have always owned Audi/VW and even though the Infiniti interior isn't quite the fit and finish of the Audi it is close. The AWD system in this car is flawless. Drives like RWD until you need the traction in snow/rain.
Dream car
I had my eyes on this car since 2007 when it came out. I got my 008 G35x after getting rid of my 2006 Maxima which was great except for the pathetic turning circle. I purchased a pre owned car with 27K on it. Looks and rides like new. This is my dream car. Maybe I have low expectations of a dream car (Lamborghini maybe?) but I am realistic. The car is beautiful on the outside and inside. It is comfortable, quiet, has a killer Bose sound system, and handles fantastic. I had the same engine in my Maxima but you not know it here. The engine makes a sweet growl and has amazing power off the line and consistent through the RPM. Something Infiniti did with the drivetrain and they did it right !!
Great for me and my daughter, but not my son.
This is a car for drivers. It appeals to People who love the experience of driving. It's my 2nd G35 and as I ponder my next vehicle I won't be trading this in. I'll keep it for my daughter, but not my son. The AWD and control of the car will bring me comfort when she goes off to college. I've had no problems navigating through snow storms and blizzards and feel confident in my daughter's safety from Mother Nature. The Acceleration and Handling concerns me that my new driver son will not appreciate how far this vehicle allows you to push limits. This is not your normal sedan. Understanding how most cars drive will make you appreciate this car's experience, even late in it's life. Fuel economy is not great. Miles Per Gallon are traded for Smiles Per Mile. I can't trade in this car when I get my next because there is so much more life in it than the market value reflects. I have no regrets buying this car and driving it for close to 100,000 miles. It's been a great experience. My youngest daughter and her friend love when we travel in the "vroom-vroom" car. Good times.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Exactly what I wanted and more
Got this car to replace a totalled '02 bmw 325xi. Shopping for cars was a real disappointment, everything was either too underpowered or too expensive. Infiniti's value blew me away; I test drove a 2008 g35 and bought it later that day. Sure, the Germans make a smoother ride, but the g35 is quicker. The 306HP V6 is a blast to drive and its interior is feature rich and well designed. The nav system is very intuitive and well designed, especially the steering wheel controls. Rear wheel drive gives it a great sporty feel but is useless in the snow without proper tires. The gas mileage is terrible, I get about 13 mpg in the city. oh well, its worth it.
I made the best investment
I was sketchy about the price but i test drove this car once and bought it the same day. I love everything about the car! Feels like I am in a grand luxury car whenever I drive it. I have leather seats and a sunroof which is great for the hot and humid Florida weather. The exhaust sounds like a bad ass (: when turning on and driving off with the car. The power is strong. Gas mileage is horrible, but listen to the other posts, its WORTH it ! The tire to road frequency is great. Tires grip the road beautifully. Boast and sound system is not that loud hearing music from the outside, but the inside sounds good. I get about 20-30 mpg on the hwy and about 19-20 on the road. I'm a female so I don't drive harshly or roughly. My car has black stripes and is silver and I get so much compliments from it. I have 99665 miles on it and it drives like new. Maintenance is so expensive that is a con! If u cannot afford it, don't buy an Infiniti! Repair is not a big issue because I have not replaced much yet except for my hoses and battery which is about 140 altogethor And that's it. After 100k drive belts and fluids are needed to be changed 8 years later and that's it. Hopefully it will last another decade. Brakes don't last very long and they are very expensive when u go to the dealer !!! But other then that once u drive you'll feel very confident with the car because its so perfect. I shoudlve gave the car interior three stars because the steering wheel chips and looks nasty so I put a cover on it and the doors are chipping and scratched on the drivers side so be gentle when it comes to cleaning products. Water works just fine. The seats are so perfect. I wipe them with water and that's it. They are so climate controlled but I think because its leather and thseres a switch to warm up that seats when its cold . A/C works beautifully . another con is that my car is sooooo low !!!! When going over bumps, u must be cautious because I could hear the scratching noise under the car! Even when going slowly. Thank god under the car has a covering. After I'm done financing I'm going for a q45 or q50 which is an extension of g35/37
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Related Used 2008 INFINITI G35 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2008
- Used Kia Cadenza 2018
- Used Jaguar XJ 2015
- Used Buick Regal TourX 2018
- Used GMC Yukon 2014
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Mazda 6 2013
- Used Buick Rendezvous 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi TT
- MINI Convertible 2021
- 2022 MINI Convertible News
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
- 2021 Audi RS 6
Other models to consider
- Nissan Rogue Sport 2020
- 2021 Nissan Rogue
- 2021 Nissan Altima
- 2021 Nissan Versa
- 2021 Nissan GT-R
- 2021 Nissan Sentra
- 2021 Nissan Kicks
- Nissan 370Z 2020
- 2021 Nissan Armada
- 2021 Nissan Maxima
Research similar vehicles
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2021 Ram 1500
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- Ford F-150 2021
- Jeep Gladiator 2021
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Silverado 1500
- 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Other models
- Used Bentley Continental GTC Grand Prairie TX
- Used Ford Transit Connect South Bend IN
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Coral Springs FL
- Used Lexus RX 450hL Glendale CA
- Used MINI Countryman Palmdale CA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Palmdale CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Grand Prairie TX
- Used Genesis GV80 Grand Prairie TX
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe Pasadena TX
- Used Rolls-Royce Dawn Moreno Valley CA
- Used Toyota Sequoia Joliet IL
- Used Lexus NX 200t Pasadena TX
- Used Audi S7 West Valley City UT
- Used BMW 7 Series Sunnyvale CA
- Used Lexus GX 470 Joliet IL
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Glendale CA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Chula Vista CA
- Used Buick Regal TourX Sterling Heights MI
- Used Ford Freestyle West Valley City UT
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Coral Springs FL
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van Sterling Heights MI
- Used Kia Rondo Denton TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz M-Class Denton TX
- Used Honda Accord Pomona CA
- Used Chevrolet Malibu Limited Metairie LA
- Used Buick Encore Littleton CO
- Used Genesis G90 Chula Vista CA
- Used Ford Taurus X South Bend IN
- Used BMW X3 M Henderson NV
- Used INFINITI JX Cary NC