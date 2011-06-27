Used 2008 INFINITI G35 Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.63 out of 5 stars Two Years Later & Would Do It Again! dbal72 , 10/14/2011 x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful Two-year follow up on my 2008 G35xS. Have the "S" pckge which makes car even better. The "S" package is 18" beautiful wheels, different front facia, side rocker panel, paddle shifters, sport seats. Suspension stays same as stock which is nice blend for sport/comfort. Bought used and have owned two years and put on over 50k miles. ZERO problems with this car. Reliability has been rock-solid. Other than typical maintenance I have put nothing into this car. Have always owned Audi/VW and even though the Infiniti interior isn't quite the fit and finish of the Audi it is close. The AWD system in this car is flawless. Drives like RWD until you need the traction in snow/rain. Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Dream car thew60 , 07/28/2011 x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I had my eyes on this car since 2007 when it came out. I got my 008 G35x after getting rid of my 2006 Maxima which was great except for the pathetic turning circle. I purchased a pre owned car with 27K on it. Looks and rides like new. This is my dream car. Maybe I have low expectations of a dream car (Lamborghini maybe?) but I am realistic. The car is beautiful on the outside and inside. It is comfortable, quiet, has a killer Bose sound system, and handles fantastic. I had the same engine in my Maxima but you not know it here. The engine makes a sweet growl and has amazing power off the line and consistent through the RPM. Something Infiniti did with the drivetrain and they did it right !! Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Great for me and my daughter, but not my son. Dustin Thostenson , 08/06/2017 x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is a car for drivers. It appeals to People who love the experience of driving. It's my 2nd G35 and as I ponder my next vehicle I won't be trading this in. I'll keep it for my daughter, but not my son. The AWD and control of the car will bring me comfort when she goes off to college. I've had no problems navigating through snow storms and blizzards and feel confident in my daughter's safety from Mother Nature. The Acceleration and Handling concerns me that my new driver son will not appreciate how far this vehicle allows you to push limits. This is not your normal sedan. Understanding how most cars drive will make you appreciate this car's experience, even late in it's life. Fuel economy is not great. Miles Per Gallon are traded for Smiles Per Mile. I can't trade in this car when I get my next because there is so much more life in it than the market value reflects. I have no regrets buying this car and driving it for close to 100,000 miles. It's been a great experience. My youngest daughter and her friend love when we travel in the "vroom-vroom" car. Good times. Safety 4 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 4 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

4.75 out of 5 stars Exactly what I wanted and more av125009 , 02/11/2015 Journey 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Got this car to replace a totalled '02 bmw 325xi. Shopping for cars was a real disappointment, everything was either too underpowered or too expensive. Infiniti's value blew me away; I test drove a 2008 g35 and bought it later that day. Sure, the Germans make a smoother ride, but the g35 is quicker. The 306HP V6 is a blast to drive and its interior is feature rich and well designed. The nav system is very intuitive and well designed, especially the steering wheel controls. Rear wheel drive gives it a great sporty feel but is useless in the snow without proper tires. The gas mileage is terrible, I get about 13 mpg in the city. oh well, its worth it. Report Abuse