Used 2006 INFINITI G35 Coupe Consumer Reviews

4 out of 5 stars Great performer, could use better components John Y , 08/05/2015 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 25 of 29 people found this review helpful I bought my 2006 G35 Coupe automatic in 10/2006. I have had one accident, some small fender benders. Overall the performance has been great. The good: The car handles well, superb acceleration and braking. The automatic transmission has been reliable, although a little bumpy between 1st and 2nd. The styling of course is unparalleled. The interior technology package has worked well - the navigation is spot-on - a little awkward to use with the joystick inputs, but not bad for 2006. The Bluetooth has never failed though 4 iPhones. It connects every time, and the voice input is about 95% accurate. The audio system - CD changer, speakers work perfectly to this day. Electronic seat warmer and adjusters have not failed. The bad: Interior components have been cheap. There have been a few gimpy components. The removable cupholder - very cheap and the spring broke after about 2 years. The DC socket has failed about 3-4 times. Driver window motor had to be replaced after 125k miles. The tire pressure sensor had to be replaced after 90k miles. After 80k miles, leather covering the door panels are starting to peel off, and after 120k miles, the leather on the side panels in the back have completely peeled off (and nobody ever sits back there). The ugly: Tires - need to be replaced every 20-30k. Overall I like this car. Performance is very reliable. I have not had many huge problems with the vehicle, however there are numerous small fixes for the car. The car is very tough on the tires (and I have a stock 18" wheels). Safety 3 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 3 out of 5 stars Reliability 4 out of 5 stars Value 4 out of 5 stars

5 out of 5 stars Amazing, although im 16yrs old pamick55 , 02/23/2012 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 15 of 17 people found this review helpful This car is the best. I love it, The handling its responsive and will allow you to take sharp curves fast and will boost your courage while driving fast! Good value and is never had any problems.

4.63 out of 5 stars Read before you buy saftey problem M COLE , 09/29/2006 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 32 of 40 people found this review helpful I love the car BUT< while driving in the rain at 55 mph, the rear end started to spin out of control. I was on the highway in the left lane, the rear end lost control and spun out hitting the rear then the front, could have killed me and my wife. when We came to a stop, the stability control on the dash,by itself went to OFF, called Infiniti they told me not to drive it they would come see it, two months later after no visit, they met me at dealer, they drove it and said they could not get it to do it again. denied responsibilty. Read consumers report they made a good call. Please be careful infiniti won't help you

4.88 out of 5 stars No Step Down from E36 M3 anfesa , 11/29/2005 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I spent quite some time searching for the right substitute to my M3. I was hooked up on the amazing torque and handling. I finally test drove the G35 Coupe and didn't think it twice. I could have added the sport package, but the premium and performance tire package have been more than satisfying. Very well shoed with Michelins on 18" wheels. Bluetooth is very convenient. Bose sound is Ok. The stiffer sport suspension could have matched better the M3's cornering, but the whole experience makes me easily forget. The exhaust note is sweet, the handling is perfect, and the acceleration makes me forget the M tradition. After 4 bimmers and an A4, I now realize I put my money in the wrong hands.