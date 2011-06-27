Used 2000 INFINITI G20 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
Measurements
Length177.5 in.
Curb weight2961 lbs.
Gross weight3933 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Monterey Green Pearl
  • Harbour Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sandrock Beige Metallic
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Autumn Bronze Pearl
  • Classic Red
  • Black Obsidian
  • Aspen White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
  • Stone Beige
