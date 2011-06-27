Used 2009 INFINITI FX35 SUV Consumer Reviews

4 out of 5 stars

Bionic Cheetah or Metal Scarab? , 09/29/2017 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)

After 8 years and 140k miles I feel like it's time to give a review of this car. In short, this car was definitely ahead of its time when it came out. The exterior design, while polarizing when first released, has held up to the test of time. I still get frequent compliments on the vehicle and when I tell them it's 8 years old they're in disbelief. The around view camera is a feature that makes it easy to maneuver into any spot that can fit the dimensions of the vehicle. The engine still runs strong with zero oil burn, an issue that has plagued this motor in other Infinitis. This car still hauls donkey when floored. The transmission was never great, sometimes it's slow to shift, but it's an issue I've had since brand new so I've learned to adapt to it. The interior has held up well, no bubbles on the dash (parked outside in the sun from 8a-5p at work), leather (maybe it's pleather?) has held up very well and all the interior lighting is still functional. Reliability wise, the engine wouldn't start once but that was due to a dirty intake, now they're cleaned at regular intervals of 15k miles. Other than that, and this being a first year model, I've been very happy with how reliable the vehicle has been. Couple notes on my vehicle: 1) always and still use synthetic oils at 7.5k intervals, 2) transmission oil, while the manual says forever, always changed at 60k miles 3) differential oils changed at 60k intervals as well 4) my vehicle is black with a factory aero kit, never took it to a car wash always self washed or detailed so the paint still looks great. 5)I have an Invidia cat-back exhaust installed (still makes me smile when I floor it through tunnels). I can only hope that my next car can hold up as well as this in the performance, design, and maintenance departments. Overall, I'm super happy with my purchase and will be sad when the time comes to sell it.