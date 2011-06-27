  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI FX
  4. Used 2011 INFINITI FX
  5. Used 2011 INFINITI FX SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 INFINITI FX SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 FX
More about the 2011 FX
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
12 reviews
Write a review
See all FXES for sale
List Price
$13,999
Used FX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fun to drive, but...

zjk, 07/20/2011
FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Performance, comfort, reliability, design - all great. However, it is the luxury items that disappoint. First, the cooled seats are very hit or miss. Some days I can really feel the cooling, other days, in only a dri-fit shirt and shorts - can't feel a thing. The navigation - while it looks great, Infiniti has done a poor job in translating the data into the GPS system. I have had many addresses, some in major towns, others in minor, not show up. And what good is a GPS system when you already know where you are going? Finally, the Bluetooth is average, at best. I constantly get comments from people that they can barely hear or understand me. Love the ride, not so much the "luxury"

Report Abuse

Porsche, Mercedes and BMW killer!

Sal, 08/26/2015
FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Im 2 weeks in to my 2011 FX35. I bout it with 80k miles and it still has a new car smell. Upon first impression, It simply carries the WOW factor for me. Ive driven the X5, X6, ML350, G500, Audi Q5, Q7 Lexus RX350 and Porsche Cayenne S and found THIS to be the car for me. Handling is a bit stiff, but youde expect that from a true "Sport" Utility. This car is big and Its heavy but youll never feel it from behind the wheel. The Tech Package is a great investment if you live in a cramped city with tight spots and double parkers. The performance, handling, and comfort is simply a pleasure. I look forward to my commute every morning as an excuse to drive. Overall impression, GET ONE!!! Theyre awsome!!! Simply put, a sports car on steroids. :)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

We have Two, a 2008 and the new 2011

Robert0418, 10/22/2010
FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
21 of 22 people found this review helpful

We have had a number of Fx 35s the one we traded for the 2011 had 120 K miles on it. The 2008 was a great vehicle with unbelievable reliability and quality, the 2011 is new with low mileage but it's already proving to be a better vehicle.

Report Abuse

Comfy, all the time

ogashige, 06/24/2011
FX50 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Very fun to drive. Sometimes dull while driving at 50-60 mph. This car is good at driving fast, 70 or above. Acceleration is good. Braking is good. Cornering is nice. Infiniti should consider the cargo space. Not roomy. Lane departure warning is nice, but sometimes does not recognize the lane on the road. We can expect the improvement in the future. Rain sensing wiper, auto headlamps are very convenient, yet no day- light driving lamp.

Report Abuse

Repeat customer, my second FX

L Hoffman, 06/23/2016
FX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Overall I really like this SUV. It handles well, corners well and has ample power. This is my second FX. I had the first one for almost 8 years and no issues. I've had the current one coming up on 5 years, and again no issues. It's a good size for me as I didn't want anything larger. It feels stable. Also, my husband who is 6'5" is very comfortable and has plenty of head room.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all FXES for sale

Related Used 2011 INFINITI FX SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles

Other models