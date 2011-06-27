Used 2011 INFINITI FX SUV Consumer Reviews

Fun to drive, but... zjk , 07/20/2011 FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Performance, comfort, reliability, design - all great. However, it is the luxury items that disappoint. First, the cooled seats are very hit or miss. Some days I can really feel the cooling, other days, in only a dri-fit shirt and shorts - can't feel a thing. The navigation - while it looks great, Infiniti has done a poor job in translating the data into the GPS system. I have had many addresses, some in major towns, others in minor, not show up. And what good is a GPS system when you already know where you are going? Finally, the Bluetooth is average, at best. I constantly get comments from people that they can barely hear or understand me. Love the ride, not so much the "luxury" Report Abuse

Porsche, Mercedes and BMW killer! Sal , 08/26/2015 FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Im 2 weeks in to my 2011 FX35. I bout it with 80k miles and it still has a new car smell. Upon first impression, It simply carries the WOW factor for me. Ive driven the X5, X6, ML350, G500, Audi Q5, Q7 Lexus RX350 and Porsche Cayenne S and found THIS to be the car for me. Handling is a bit stiff, but youde expect that from a true "Sport" Utility. This car is big and Its heavy but youll never feel it from behind the wheel. The Tech Package is a great investment if you live in a cramped city with tight spots and double parkers. The performance, handling, and comfort is simply a pleasure. I look forward to my commute every morning as an excuse to drive. Overall impression, GET ONE!!! Theyre awsome!!! Simply put, a sports car on steroids. :) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

We have Two, a 2008 and the new 2011 Robert0418 , 10/22/2010 FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful We have had a number of Fx 35s the one we traded for the 2011 had 120 K miles on it. The 2008 was a great vehicle with unbelievable reliability and quality, the 2011 is new with low mileage but it's already proving to be a better vehicle. Report Abuse

Comfy, all the time ogashige , 06/24/2011 FX50 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Very fun to drive. Sometimes dull while driving at 50-60 mph. This car is good at driving fast, 70 or above. Acceleration is good. Braking is good. Cornering is nice. Infiniti should consider the cargo space. Not roomy. Lane departure warning is nice, but sometimes does not recognize the lane on the road. We can expect the improvement in the future. Rain sensing wiper, auto headlamps are very convenient, yet no day- light driving lamp. Report Abuse