Used 2011 INFINITI FX SUV Consumer Reviews
Fun to drive, but...
zjk, 07/20/2011
FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
Performance, comfort, reliability, design - all great. However, it is the luxury items that disappoint. First, the cooled seats are very hit or miss. Some days I can really feel the cooling, other days, in only a dri-fit shirt and shorts - can't feel a thing. The navigation - while it looks great, Infiniti has done a poor job in translating the data into the GPS system. I have had many addresses, some in major towns, others in minor, not show up. And what good is a GPS system when you already know where you are going? Finally, the Bluetooth is average, at best. I constantly get comments from people that they can barely hear or understand me. Love the ride, not so much the "luxury"
Porsche, Mercedes and BMW killer!
Sal, 08/26/2015
FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
Im 2 weeks in to my 2011 FX35. I bout it with 80k miles and it still has a new car smell. Upon first impression, It simply carries the WOW factor for me. Ive driven the X5, X6, ML350, G500, Audi Q5, Q7 Lexus RX350 and Porsche Cayenne S and found THIS to be the car for me. Handling is a bit stiff, but youde expect that from a true "Sport" Utility. This car is big and Its heavy but youll never feel it from behind the wheel. The Tech Package is a great investment if you live in a cramped city with tight spots and double parkers. The performance, handling, and comfort is simply a pleasure. I look forward to my commute every morning as an excuse to drive. Overall impression, GET ONE!!! Theyre awsome!!! Simply put, a sports car on steroids. :)
We have Two, a 2008 and the new 2011
Robert0418, 10/22/2010
FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
We have had a number of Fx 35s the one we traded for the 2011 had 120 K miles on it. The 2008 was a great vehicle with unbelievable reliability and quality, the 2011 is new with low mileage but it's already proving to be a better vehicle.
Comfy, all the time
ogashige, 06/24/2011
FX50 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A)
Very fun to drive. Sometimes dull while driving at 50-60 mph. This car is good at driving fast, 70 or above. Acceleration is good. Braking is good. Cornering is nice. Infiniti should consider the cargo space. Not roomy. Lane departure warning is nice, but sometimes does not recognize the lane on the road. We can expect the improvement in the future. Rain sensing wiper, auto headlamps are very convenient, yet no day- light driving lamp.
Repeat customer, my second FX
L Hoffman, 06/23/2016
FX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
Overall I really like this SUV. It handles well, corners well and has ample power. This is my second FX. I had the first one for almost 8 years and no issues. I've had the current one coming up on 5 years, and again no issues. It's a good size for me as I didn't want anything larger. It feels stable. Also, my husband who is 6'5" is very comfortable and has plenty of head room.
