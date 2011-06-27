Used 2002 Hyundai XG350 Sedan Consumer Reviews
I love my XG350
Even though my car is now 7 years old - i still have people asking me about it. Most are surprised it is as old as it as and a Hyundai. I like the classiness of only 1 area on the car that tells what it is .I don't know about fuel economy. I believe if you can't afford fuel you shouldn't be driving the car. Biggest expense has been tires - I'm hard on tires on any car. I have aftermarket wheels and low profile tires - Car looks great. Should be worth more in secondary market but Hyundai still hasn't recovered there & should have . My friends with other imports do/did not have the same reliability, low maintenance costs .I'd buy another .
No Regrets
Recently moved to Florida and needed a car right away. I loved the look of this car at a used dealership. 6 Years old and it ran soooo smooth, I named it "Denzel". It just needs it reagular oil change, i've replaced all belts and, with just one previos owner. So far its been worth its purchase price.
PLEASE MAKE HYUNDAI YOU'RE NEXT CAR!!!!!
I have only owned this car for almost two years now and have put 20,000 miles on it and it is ready to turn 200,000 miles and still drives like brand new and is extremely powerful and fast!!
Perfect for Me
When I started looking for my 3rd car in two years, I was definitely really picky, and I happened to test drive, a 2001 xg300 and I was in love, then I kept my search strong I knew that the xg is what I had to have. Finally I found my xg350 is great shape, and bought the car of my dreams
Best Buy Ever!
I've owned 4 Hyundais. I currently also have a 2007 Azera. I bought this one as a left over in early 2003. In 142,000 miles, I've put $200 into it for non-maintenance repairs. The reliability has been unbelievable. All I've replaced are tires, brakes, and the battery. And I service the tranny, cooling system and oil regularly. The last time it had a full tune up, it was still in South Korea! The body is still good (paint just starting to weather), the interior has held up fine. The electronics have been good. The cruise control occasionally goes into a funk (it won't resume properly), but it's straightened itself out every time. If it died today, it would still be the best car value ever.
