Consumer Rating
(106)
Appraise this car

2002 Hyundai XG350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard equipment, decent power, roomy cabin.
  • Funky home-market styling, low expected resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you'd like to break away from the mainstream and save a couple of bucks doing it, the XG350 is worth a look. However, the mainstream is the mainstream for a reason...

Vehicle overview

We're as surprised as anybody. We didn't give Hyundai much of a chance in North America after the atrocious Excel of the 1980s. But the Korean marque has dutifully soldiered on, getting better and better every year.

Now, the manufacturer is aiming high. The XG300 was created last year as Hyundai's flagship model and is meant to lead the automaker's fleet proudly into the new millennium. Hyundai's goal is to use the XG to garner serious consideration from consumers. It sure beats Hyundai's previous status as the Oh-man-I-want-a-new-car-but-don't-have-enough-money-for-anything-but-a-Hyundai alternative.

Powered by an enlarged 3.5-liter six-cylinder engine, the XG350 manages a smooth 194 horsepower that allows for comfortable highway cruising and merging and passing with elan. A five-speed automatic with a manual shifting provision, called H-matic, is standard.

Bigger than the four-door Sonata and about the same size as the Nissan Maxima, the XG350 seats five comfortably. In an attempt to attract attention, Hyundai loaded the XG350 with many standard features, including four-wheel disc brakes with ABS; 15-inch alloy wheels with Michelin V-rated tires; leather upholstery; power driver and passenger seats; power windows, locks and mirrors; six-speaker stereo with CD player; air conditioning; cruise control; keyless remote entry; trip computer; projector beam headlights; and driver and passenger front- and side-impact airbags. Spring for the L trim level and get a power moonroof, leather wrapped steering wheel with faux wood inserts, an electrochromic rear view mirror, a memory driver's seat and exterior mirrors and heated front seats.

For a sedan priced in the lower-$20,000 range, XG350 offers a whole lot of content and makes for a compelling alternative to the competition. Hyundai's generous 10-year/100,000-mile warranty and substantial roadside assistance program sweeten the deal.

In every month of 2000, Hyundai set sales records. But this success hasn't made Hyundai think it can knock Nissan, Toyota and Honda off their pedestals; the company plans to hawk only 15,000 XGs per year. We, learning from our past mistakes, won't discount Hyundai's ability to meet, or exceed, that goal. And, if you're in the market for a new mid-range sedan, maybe you shouldn't either.

2002 Highlights

The XG300 becomes the XG350, as engine displacement is bumped up 0.5 liters to 3.5. Although horsepower is only increased by 2 to 194, 39 more pound-feet is on tap for a grand total of 217, which should provide quicker acceleration.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Hyundai XG350.

5(71%)
4(19%)
3(5%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.5
106 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 106 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my XG350
Colleen,09/20/2009
Even though my car is now 7 years old - i still have people asking me about it. Most are surprised it is as old as it as and a Hyundai. I like the classiness of only 1 area on the car that tells what it is .I don't know about fuel economy. I believe if you can't afford fuel you shouldn't be driving the car. Biggest expense has been tires - I'm hard on tires on any car. I have aftermarket wheels and low profile tires - Car looks great. Should be worth more in secondary market but Hyundai still hasn't recovered there & should have . My friends with other imports do/did not have the same reliability, low maintenance costs .I'd buy another .
No Regrets
New2Fla,07/31/2009
Recently moved to Florida and needed a car right away. I loved the look of this car at a used dealership. 6 Years old and it ran soooo smooth, I named it "Denzel". It just needs it reagular oil change, i've replaced all belts and, with just one previos owner. So far its been worth its purchase price.
PLEASE MAKE HYUNDAI YOU'RE NEXT CAR!!!!!
mark,03/09/2010
I have only owned this car for almost two years now and have put 20,000 miles on it and it is ready to turn 200,000 miles and still drives like brand new and is extremely powerful and fast!!
Perfect for Me
Sam,11/17/2008
When I started looking for my 3rd car in two years, I was definitely really picky, and I happened to test drive, a 2001 xg300 and I was in love, then I kept my search strong I knew that the xg is what I had to have. Finally I found my xg350 is great shape, and bought the car of my dreams
See all 106 reviews of the 2002 Hyundai XG350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2002 Hyundai XG350 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2002 Hyundai XG350

Used 2002 Hyundai XG350 Overview

The Used 2002 Hyundai XG350 is offered in the following submodels: XG350 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and L 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

