2005 Hyundai XG350
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Classy interior materials, long list of standard features, low price, excellent warranty.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought this car used, based on high ratings I found online. It's not the car I imagined purchasing (I had a Honda Civic LX for a decade prior to this vehicle) but I really fell for it after a test drive. I've had it for almost a year now, and I'm still loving it. I would recommend this car to anybody wanting a comfortable, fun vehicle that is roomy enough but with decent gas mileage for driving to work and getting around town in style, at a great price. Below I will summarize the pros and cons for this car. PROS +Exterior: nothing too fancy but nice-looking, streamlined; not a huge car but feels roomy when you're inside +Interior: Leather is nice; very comfortable; seat controls allow for a lot of personalization for how seats are oriented; fake wood grain panels but I kinda like them; the interior has "character" +Radio is dated now (no bluetooth or USB connects) but audio sounds fantastic +Decent gas mileage for V6 +Good acceleration and very smooth, quiet ride; handles well +Great climate controls (you can choose specific temperature); also tells you the outside ambient temperature +Separate climate control for back seat area +Digital display tells you how many miles you have left in gas tank +Trunk is very spacious +Storage compartments (cupholders w/ adjuster flap; popout drawer for misc items; two-level center consoles in front and back seats +Traction control system +High safety ratings for front and side impacts (although see cons below) CONS -Electrical problems (sunroof does not work; front interior light does not work; tape deck & CD player do not work-only radio; trunk release button does not work-I have to use button on key fob) -Airbag light is on (which I see might be a common problem with this car) *safety ratings are one reason I bought this car -Radiator leak (shop was not able to pinpoint the source of the leak, which is slow)
I bought a dealer model 2005 in 2006. I still have it, and plan to keep it until it dies....which I do not think will be any time soon. I have had no repairs, just routine maintenance. Love this car, and wish it would last forever.
I bought my XG when it was 10 years old and had quite a few miles on it. I'm the second owner and it turns out that the original owner was an older woman who lived down the street from me. She had all her maintenance, right up til the time she sold it, done at the dealership. I had access to the records and she had all recommended service done. The condition of the car reflected it. when I got the car I had to put a set of tires and a new battery on it. There is nothing about this car to suggest its age. I have never been so much in love with the way a car has treated me. The ride is incredibly quiet and smooth. Plenty of power under the hood for the times when you need to merge into highway traffic. Fire it up to 70, hit the cruise and relax to your favorite music. Just don't get too comfortable. There are other cars out there too. I love the styling. They stole, without shame, designs from classic luxury cars. The grill and rear end of the car is pure Lincoln. Elegant and classy. Then in the interior they decided that Mercedes had hit on a nice design. Yes the wood is plastic, but it looks great. It seems everything about the interior is customizable to fit the individual perfectly. The only complaint I have with the entire car is the air deflector installed at the front of the sunroof. It functions perfectly so you don't get a wind tunnel blowing all around you when it's open on the highway. The problem lies with the location of it. They installed it right at the beginning of the sunroof so that it block out about 1/4 of the opening. I know, picky,picky, picky!! This was Hyundai's first entry into the luxury market and they got it RIGHT. I'm sure the design concepts and components are reflected in the Geneses and the Equus. No reason to believe I can't put another 60-70K on this car.
Have put on 80,000 miles cross country driving - oil changes, gas and new tires our only expense. Comfortable, fast, great handling/cornering, totally reliable. We have averaged 24 MPG (US gallons). I have been driving 45 years and owned many cars in all price ranges. This is the best. The climate control does have a mind of its own sometimes but not a major issue.
Features & Specs
|L 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|194 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Hyundai XG350 a good car?
Is the Hyundai XG350 reliable?
Is the 2005 Hyundai XG350 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2005 Hyundai XG350?
The least-expensive 2005 Hyundai XG350 is the 2005 Hyundai XG350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,899.
Other versions include:
- L 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $26,499
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $24,899
What are the different models of Hyundai XG350?
More about the 2005 Hyundai XG350
Used 2005 Hyundai XG350 Overview
The Used 2005 Hyundai XG350 is offered in the following submodels: XG350 Sedan. Available styles include L 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).
What do people think of the 2005 Hyundai XG350?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Hyundai XG350 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 XG350 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Should I lease or buy a 2005 Hyundai XG350?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
