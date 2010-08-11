5 star reviews: 85 %

4 star reviews: 12 %

3 star reviews: 3 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 110 total reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great car!

Katie Suthers , 03/14/2016

L 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)

I bought this car used, based on high ratings I found online. It's not the car I imagined purchasing (I had a Honda Civic LX for a decade prior to this vehicle) but I really fell for it after a test drive. I've had it for almost a year now, and I'm still loving it. I would recommend this car to anybody wanting a comfortable, fun vehicle that is roomy enough but with decent gas mileage for driving to work and getting around town in style, at a great price. Below I will summarize the pros and cons for this car. PROS +Exterior: nothing too fancy but nice-looking, streamlined; not a huge car but feels roomy when you're inside +Interior: Leather is nice; very comfortable; seat controls allow for a lot of personalization for how seats are oriented; fake wood grain panels but I kinda like them; the interior has "character" +Radio is dated now (no bluetooth or USB connects) but audio sounds fantastic +Decent gas mileage for V6 +Good acceleration and very smooth, quiet ride; handles well +Great climate controls (you can choose specific temperature); also tells you the outside ambient temperature +Separate climate control for back seat area +Digital display tells you how many miles you have left in gas tank +Trunk is very spacious +Storage compartments (cupholders w/ adjuster flap; popout drawer for misc items; two-level center consoles in front and back seats +Traction control system +High safety ratings for front and side impacts (although see cons below) CONS -Electrical problems (sunroof does not work; front interior light does not work; tape deck & CD player do not work-only radio; trunk release button does not work-I have to use button on key fob) -Airbag light is on (which I see might be a common problem with this car) *safety ratings are one reason I bought this car -Radiator leak (shop was not able to pinpoint the source of the leak, which is slow)

5 out of 5 stars, Live this car!

vitasfan , 09/03/2012

I bought a dealer model 2005 in 2006. I still have it, and plan to keep it until it dies....which I do not think will be any time soon. I have had no repairs, just routine maintenance. Love this car, and wish it would last forever.

5 out of 5 stars, Best bang for my buck!

BILL GRFFITH , 06/15/2016

L 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)

I bought my XG when it was 10 years old and had quite a few miles on it. I'm the second owner and it turns out that the original owner was an older woman who lived down the street from me. She had all her maintenance, right up til the time she sold it, done at the dealership. I had access to the records and she had all recommended service done. The condition of the car reflected it. when I got the car I had to put a set of tires and a new battery on it. There is nothing about this car to suggest its age. I have never been so much in love with the way a car has treated me. The ride is incredibly quiet and smooth. Plenty of power under the hood for the times when you need to merge into highway traffic. Fire it up to 70, hit the cruise and relax to your favorite music. Just don't get too comfortable. There are other cars out there too. I love the styling. They stole, without shame, designs from classic luxury cars. The grill and rear end of the car is pure Lincoln. Elegant and classy. Then in the interior they decided that Mercedes had hit on a nice design. Yes the wood is plastic, but it looks great. It seems everything about the interior is customizable to fit the individual perfectly. The only complaint I have with the entire car is the air deflector installed at the front of the sunroof. It functions perfectly so you don't get a wind tunnel blowing all around you when it's open on the highway. The problem lies with the location of it. They installed it right at the beginning of the sunroof so that it block out about 1/4 of the opening. I know, picky,picky, picky!! This was Hyundai's first entry into the luxury market and they got it RIGHT. I'm sure the design concepts and components are reflected in the Geneses and the Equus. No reason to believe I can't put another 60-70K on this car.

4.5 out of 5 stars, Simply the best!

Warren Davis , 11/08/2010

Have put on 80,000 miles cross country driving - oil changes, gas and new tires our only expense. Comfortable, fast, great handling/cornering, totally reliable. We have averaged 24 MPG (US gallons). I have been driving 45 years and owned many cars in all price ranges. This is the best. The climate control does have a mind of its own sometimes but not a major issue.

