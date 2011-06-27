Used 2001 Hyundai XG300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

They built a beauty! Bob Colucci , 04/15/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful XG300 by Hyundai. Sharp design, five speed tranny, posi-traction front wheel drive, great radio, heated rear view mirrors, good mileage, great paint job all add up to a car that was ahead of it's time for Hyundai. Not too many built but most are still on the road. No trouble with mine. Worth every penny and then some. Report Abuse

Great purchase if you take care of it. JT2109 , 09/03/2010 7 of 9 people found this review helpful This was a great vehicle. But you NEED to make sure you keep it up to date with oil changes and such. The oil pan broke under the vehicle and drained all the oil out, hit 90 on the highway the next day and goodbye motor. It was a great car to own, never failed me until that day. I would recommend this vehicle. Tranny fluid and motor fluid need to be checked frequently!

Not a good car James , 10/15/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is not a reliable car. Also, it is very, very expensive to repair. Ride is okay and it has a lot of extras, but none of this has any value if you can't keep it on the road. My primary car is a BMW and it cost less to operate that this car.

This Car Stinks THIS CAR SUCKS , 03/09/2009 4 of 6 people found this review helpful Please oh please never buy this car! I have owned this vehicle for three years and it is the newest and nicest car I have ever owned but it is also the least reliable and mostly costly to repair. The check engine light is on constantly and I average about $200- 300 per month in car repair bills. I have replaced so many parts I can't even keep track anymore. New transmission at 55k miles! If I sell you this car I am so sorry. Paint has been chipping and peeling for the past couple of years. So very cheaply made fake leather seats that are way uncomfortable. Also, lots of stuff breaking down far earlier than it should now I need a new radiator and catalytic converter. I hate this car!