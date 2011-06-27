  1. Home
2001 Hyundai XG300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard equipment, decent power, roomy cabin.
  • Funky home-market styling, skinny 15-inch wheels, lousy expected resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you'd like to break away from the mainstream and save a couple of bucks doing it, the XG300 is worth a look. However, the mainstream is the mainstream for a reason...

Vehicle overview

We're as surprised as anybody. We didn't give Hyundai much of a chance in North America after the atrocious Excel of the 1980s. But the Korean marque has dutifully soldiered on, getting better and better every year.

Now, the manufacturer is aiming high. Following this year's release of its surprisingly good and sharp-looking sport-ute, the Santa Fe, Hyundai has launched the XG300, an all-new six-cylinder sedan aimed at taking on the V6 versions of the Nissan Maxima, Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.

The XG300 was created as Hyundai's flagship model and is meant to lead the automaker's fleet proudly into the new millennium. Hyundai's goal is to use the XG300 to garner serious consideration from consumers. It sure beats Hyundai's previous status as the Oh-man-I-want-a-new-car-but-don't-have-enough-money-for-anything-but-a-Hyundai alternative.

Powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, the XG300 manages a smooth 192 horsepower (at 6,000 rpm) that allows for comfortable highway cruising and merging and passing with elan. A five-speed automatic with a manual shifting provision, called H-matic, is standard. In the next year or so, Hyundai plans to make available a 3.5-liter V6 powerplant that should rocket the flagship past its competitors in terms of power.

Bigger than the four-door Sonata and about the same size as the Nissan Maxima, the XG300 purportedly seats five comfortably. In an attempt to attract attention, Hyundai loaded the XG300 with many standard features, including four-wheel disc brakes with ABS; 15-inch alloy wheels with Michelin V-rated tires; leather upholstery; power driver and passenger seats; power windows, locks and mirrors; six-speaker stereo with CD player; air conditioning; cruise control; keyless remote entry; trip computer; projector beam headlights; and driver and passenger front- and side-impact airbags.

For a sedan priced in the mid-$20,000 range, XG300 offers a whole lot of content and makes for a compelling alternative to the competition. Hyundai's generous 10-year/100,000-mile warranty and substantial roadside assistance program sweeten the deal.

In every month of 2000, Hyundai set sales records. But this success hasn't made Hyundai think it can knock Nissan, Toyota and Honda off their pedestals; the company plans to hawk only 15,000 XGs per year. We, learning from our past mistakes, won't discount Hyundai's ability to meet, or exceed, that goal. And, if you're in the market for a new mid-range sedan, maybe you shouldn't either.

2001 Highlights

Hyundai goes after the Honda Accord V6 and Toyota Camry V6 by offering more for less. Fully loaded with equipment, the new XG300 undercuts both competitors on price. But, as we all know, there's more to the value equation than an attractive MSRP, especially in the meat of the sedan marketplace.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Hyundai XG300.

5(59%)
4(24%)
3(10%)
2(6%)
1(1%)
4.3
68 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

They built a beauty!
Bob Colucci,04/15/2009
XG300 by Hyundai. Sharp design, five speed tranny, posi-traction front wheel drive, great radio, heated rear view mirrors, good mileage, great paint job all add up to a car that was ahead of it's time for Hyundai. Not too many built but most are still on the road. No trouble with mine. Worth every penny and then some.
Great purchase if you take care of it.
JT2109,09/03/2010
This was a great vehicle. But you NEED to make sure you keep it up to date with oil changes and such. The oil pan broke under the vehicle and drained all the oil out, hit 90 on the highway the next day and goodbye motor. It was a great car to own, never failed me until that day. I would recommend this vehicle. Tranny fluid and motor fluid need to be checked frequently!
Not a good car
James,10/15/2009
This car is not a reliable car. Also, it is very, very expensive to repair. Ride is okay and it has a lot of extras, but none of this has any value if you can't keep it on the road. My primary car is a BMW and it cost less to operate that this car.
This Car Stinks
THIS CAR SUCKS,03/09/2009
Please oh please never buy this car! I have owned this vehicle for three years and it is the newest and nicest car I have ever owned but it is also the least reliable and mostly costly to repair. The check engine light is on constantly and I average about $200- 300 per month in car repair bills. I have replaced so many parts I can't even keep track anymore. New transmission at 55k miles! If I sell you this car I am so sorry. Paint has been chipping and peeling for the past couple of years. So very cheaply made fake leather seats that are way uncomfortable. Also, lots of stuff breaking down far earlier than it should now I need a new radiator and catalytic converter. I hate this car!
See all 68 reviews of the 2001 Hyundai XG300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
192 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2001 Hyundai XG300 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2001 Hyundai XG300

Used 2001 Hyundai XG300 Overview

The Used 2001 Hyundai XG300 is offered in the following submodels: XG300 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), and L 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

