Used 2017 Hyundai Veloster Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Veloster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG3129
Total Seating44
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/35 mpg26/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/462.0 mi.343.2/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG3129
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Torque120 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm195 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6300 rpm201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Valves1616
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
2 rear headrestsyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyes
engine immobilizernoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Option Group 01yesyes
Turbo Tech Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
6 total speakersyesno
8 total speakersnoyes
450 watts stereo outputnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Air conditioningyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyes
hands-free entrynoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Cargo Trayyesyes
Cargo Netyesyes
Interior Light Kityesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror with Homelinkyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
premium clothyesno
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
bucket front seatsyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.55.6 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Front hip room53.2 in.53.2 in.
sport front seatsnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
leathernoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Rear head room35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.54.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Graphic Package (Lower Body)yesno
Red Exterior Front Splitter and Side Blade Accentsyesyes
Mudguardsyesyes
Graphic Package (Graphic Disco)yesno
Wheel Locksyesyes
Graphic Package (Carbon Fiber Look)noyes
Sport Fuel Lidnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Maximum cargo capacity34.7 cu.ft.34.7 cu.ft.
Length166.1 in.167.3 in.
Curb weight2756 lbs.2943 lbs.
Gross weight3748 lbs.3858 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.5.9 in.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.3 cu.ft.105.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload992 lbs.915 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width70.5 in.71.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Exterior Colors
  • Vitamin C
  • Ironman Silver
  • Triathlon Gray
  • Ultra Black
  • Pacific Blue
  • Century White
  • Boston Red
  • 26.2 Yellow
  • Vitamin C
  • Elite White
  • Ironman Silver
  • Ultra Black
  • Pacific Blue
  • Boston Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
P215/45R H tiresyesno
All season tiresyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesno
alloy wheelsyesyes
P225/40R V tiresnoyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyes
front independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,200
Starting MSRP
$23,800
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
