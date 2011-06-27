Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster Hatchback Consumer Reviews

It's not a car, it's a feeling. Doug Smith , 11/06/2016 Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Let me start by saying that for the most part, the reviews on these wicked little cars are true. Living in Oklahoma, I can personally guarantee the ride quality is less than perfect. I also have several vertically inclined comrades, making the backseat a little tight in the headroom department. That being said, this wonderful disaster of a machine does exactly what it was designed to do. Don't expect the rear passenger volume and ride quality of a plush family sedan. The inspiration for Veloster isn't derived from the soul of other hot hatch, instead from that of a sports bike. It's driving dynamics tell that story very well. She's very quick to roast the tires (1st and 2nd gear), smack your head on the headrest, give you some truly wild cornering (thanks to the turbo's torque vectoring control), all while piping a modest amount of that rude engine/exhaust note through Veloster's 450 watt sound system. I searched car after car before I found Veloster. Cars I just knew I was going to buy. Mazda 3, Nissan Sentra SR, and even the Dodge Dart GT. All of these are great cars, but... Shortly after I entered the two-tone leather appointed cabin, opened the nearly entire roof's worth of sunroof, mashed the gas pedal, and dumped that buttery clutch... I fell in love with that feeling. A feeling no car I was considering could provide. Finally, take into consideration what you need this car for and where or how you'll be using it. Take an extended test drive if possible and really decide if this car was made for you. It didn't take me long to figure out it was made for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome little hotrod on the cheap! Stork Dude , 08/20/2016 Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful My turbo listed for over 26K and I got it for under 21K. It has plenty of power and a very wide powerband so you don't have to worry much about passing. The interior has some hard plastic, but it looks nice. Seats are super comfy and supportive. So many features for a car priced at this point. The headroom with the sunroof can be tight for taller people. The car handles very well. It is better at higher speeds (80mph) than my old Infiniti G37xS, which was a very nice car. The only gripe I see is the torsion bar rear suspension. It handle very nicely, but it is a back-cracker over potholes. This car is much better than normal on smooth roads, and much worse than average on potholed roads. As far as frozen windshields go--use an ice scraper! Is this the first time you've encountered this? I've lived in Cleveland, Buffalo, Minneapolis, Minot, and Omaha. Every car is gonna need an ice scraper. You can put a block heater into it like we do in the north and that will help. You can also use the Bluelink to start the car with your phone to warm it up. Make sure you have the defroster on and the temp on high when you turn it off the night before. Overall, for what you pay, you get an absolutely awesome little hot rod that is so functional! How many other turbos run on 87 octane gas? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The more I drive it, the more I love my Veloster Edward Wronsky , 04/07/2016 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I would advise a potential buyer of a Veloster to lower your expectations and appreciate the car for what it is, not dwell on what it is not. My car has all the bells and whistles of my 2012 Optima in a smaller package. It is comfortable, easy to maneuver, convenient for schlepping, and great looking. Someone wiser than I once said it's more fun to drive a slow car fast than a fast car slow. My only reservation is the iPod shuffle performance. It must be reset about once a month, and likes to default to "reading" about once a week. Other than that, I am delighted with my purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Velociraptor Girl's Club Kris Kelly , 02/02/2016 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 7 of 9 people found this review helpful Our family loved my 2014 Veloster so much we went back and got the 2015 Matte Grey for my 18 year old daughter when she graduated high school. We are seriously considering getting the 2016 Matte Blue next. We do live in Florida so we don't have to worry about snow, so can't speak to the other review complaining about the snow but you can preheat the vehicle by remote on some models I think. Anyway we love, love, love this car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse