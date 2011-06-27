Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Veloster Hatchback
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,089*
Total Cash Price
$11,430
RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,384*
Total Cash Price
$15,352
Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,447*
Total Cash Price
$15,800
3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,650*
Total Cash Price
$15,464
3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$26,558*
Total Cash Price
$11,206
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,620*
Total Cash Price
$11,654
RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,509*
Total Cash Price
$16,249
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Veloster Hatchback Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$4,165
|Maintenance
|$857
|$579
|$455
|$1,621
|$1,445
|$4,957
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$644
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$811
|Financing
|$615
|$494
|$366
|$230
|$83
|$1,787
|Depreciation
|$3,322
|$1,238
|$1,090
|$966
|$867
|$7,484
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,605
|$4,643
|$4,382
|$5,452
|$5,007
|$27,089
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Veloster Hatchback RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,594
|Maintenance
|$1,151
|$778
|$611
|$2,177
|$1,941
|$6,658
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$864
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,089
|Financing
|$826
|$663
|$492
|$308
|$111
|$2,400
|Depreciation
|$4,462
|$1,663
|$1,465
|$1,297
|$1,165
|$10,052
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,215
|$6,236
|$5,886
|$7,323
|$6,725
|$36,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Veloster Hatchback Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,184
|$1,221
|$5,757
|Maintenance
|$1,184
|$801
|$629
|$2,240
|$1,998
|$6,853
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$890
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,121
|Financing
|$850
|$682
|$506
|$317
|$114
|$2,470
|Depreciation
|$4,592
|$1,712
|$1,507
|$1,335
|$1,199
|$10,345
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,513
|$6,418
|$6,057
|$7,536
|$6,922
|$37,447
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Veloster Hatchback 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$1,195
|$5,635
|Maintenance
|$1,159
|$784
|$615
|$2,193
|$1,955
|$6,707
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$871
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,097
|Financing
|$832
|$668
|$495
|$311
|$112
|$2,418
|Depreciation
|$4,495
|$1,675
|$1,475
|$1,307
|$1,173
|$10,125
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,289
|$6,282
|$5,928
|$7,376
|$6,774
|$36,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Veloster Hatchback 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$4,083
|Maintenance
|$840
|$568
|$446
|$1,589
|$1,417
|$4,860
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$631
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$795
|Financing
|$603
|$484
|$359
|$225
|$81
|$1,752
|Depreciation
|$3,257
|$1,214
|$1,069
|$947
|$850
|$7,337
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,456
|$4,552
|$4,296
|$5,345
|$4,909
|$26,558
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Veloster Hatchback Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$901
|$4,246
|Maintenance
|$874
|$591
|$464
|$1,653
|$1,474
|$5,054
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$656
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$827
|Financing
|$627
|$503
|$373
|$234
|$84
|$1,822
|Depreciation
|$3,387
|$1,263
|$1,112
|$985
|$884
|$7,630
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,754
|$4,734
|$4,468
|$5,559
|$5,105
|$27,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Veloster Hatchback RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,218
|$1,256
|$5,920
|Maintenance
|$1,218
|$824
|$647
|$2,304
|$2,055
|$7,047
|Repairs
|$429
|$523
|$638
|$790
|$668
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$915
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,153
|Financing
|$874
|$702
|$521
|$326
|$117
|$2,540
|Depreciation
|$4,723
|$1,760
|$1,550
|$1,373
|$1,233
|$10,639
|Fuel
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,631
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,161
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,811
|$6,600
|$6,229
|$7,750
|$7,118
|$38,509
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Veloster
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Hyundai Veloster in Virginia is:not available
