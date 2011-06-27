Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Veloster Hatchback
3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$25,642*
Total Cash Price
$10,348
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,440*
Total Cash Price
$13,899
3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,446*
Total Cash Price
$14,304
Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,692*
Total Cash Price
$14,000
3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$26,145*
Total Cash Price
$10,551
3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,452*
Total Cash Price
$14,710
RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$25,139*
Total Cash Price
$10,145
3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$25,139*
Total Cash Price
$10,145
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,407*
Total Cash Price
$11,464
3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$31,172*
Total Cash Price
$12,580
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,915*
Total Cash Price
$12,073
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,183*
Total Cash Price
$13,391
RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$32,681*
Total Cash Price
$13,189
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Veloster Hatchback 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$798
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$4,110
|Maintenance
|$632
|$463
|$1,642
|$480
|$1,454
|$4,672
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$587
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$754
|Financing
|$557
|$447
|$332
|$207
|$75
|$1,618
|Depreciation
|$3,041
|$1,115
|$981
|$870
|$780
|$6,787
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,939
|$4,311
|$5,377
|$4,144
|$4,871
|$25,642
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Veloster Hatchback Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,520
|Maintenance
|$849
|$622
|$2,206
|$645
|$1,952
|$6,275
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$788
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,012
|Financing
|$748
|$600
|$445
|$278
|$101
|$2,173
|Depreciation
|$4,084
|$1,497
|$1,318
|$1,169
|$1,048
|$9,116
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,320
|$5,790
|$7,223
|$5,566
|$6,542
|$34,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Veloster Hatchback 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$5,681
|Maintenance
|$874
|$640
|$2,270
|$664
|$2,009
|$6,458
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$811
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,042
|Financing
|$770
|$618
|$458
|$286
|$104
|$2,236
|Depreciation
|$4,203
|$1,541
|$1,356
|$1,203
|$1,079
|$9,382
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,592
|$5,959
|$7,434
|$5,729
|$6,733
|$35,446
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Veloster Hatchback Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,179
|$5,560
|Maintenance
|$856
|$627
|$2,222
|$650
|$1,966
|$6,320
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$793
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,020
|Financing
|$753
|$604
|$448
|$280
|$102
|$2,189
|Depreciation
|$4,114
|$1,508
|$1,328
|$1,177
|$1,056
|$9,183
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,388
|$5,832
|$7,275
|$5,607
|$6,589
|$34,692
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Veloster Hatchback 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$4,190
|Maintenance
|$645
|$472
|$1,674
|$490
|$1,482
|$4,763
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$598
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$769
|Financing
|$568
|$456
|$338
|$211
|$77
|$1,649
|Depreciation
|$3,100
|$1,137
|$1,000
|$887
|$796
|$6,920
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,075
|$4,395
|$5,483
|$4,226
|$4,966
|$26,145
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Veloster Hatchback 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$5,842
|Maintenance
|$899
|$658
|$2,335
|$683
|$2,066
|$6,641
|Repairs
|$429
|$523
|$638
|$790
|$668
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$834
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,072
|Financing
|$792
|$635
|$471
|$294
|$107
|$2,300
|Depreciation
|$4,322
|$1,585
|$1,395
|$1,237
|$1,109
|$9,648
|Fuel
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,625
|$1,675
|$7,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,864
|$6,128
|$7,644
|$5,891
|$6,924
|$36,452
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Veloster Hatchback RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$4,029
|Maintenance
|$620
|$454
|$1,610
|$471
|$1,425
|$4,580
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$575
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$739
|Financing
|$546
|$438
|$325
|$203
|$74
|$1,586
|Depreciation
|$2,981
|$1,093
|$962
|$853
|$765
|$6,654
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,803
|$4,226
|$5,272
|$4,063
|$4,775
|$25,139
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Veloster Hatchback 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$4,029
|Maintenance
|$620
|$454
|$1,610
|$471
|$1,425
|$4,580
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$575
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$739
|Financing
|$546
|$438
|$325
|$203
|$74
|$1,586
|Depreciation
|$2,981
|$1,093
|$962
|$853
|$765
|$6,654
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,803
|$4,226
|$5,272
|$4,063
|$4,775
|$25,139
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Veloster Hatchback Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$937
|$965
|$4,553
|Maintenance
|$701
|$513
|$1,819
|$532
|$1,610
|$5,175
|Repairs
|$334
|$408
|$497
|$616
|$521
|$2,376
|Taxes & Fees
|$650
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$835
|Financing
|$617
|$495
|$367
|$229
|$84
|$1,792
|Depreciation
|$3,369
|$1,235
|$1,087
|$964
|$864
|$7,519
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,156
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,687
|$4,775
|$5,957
|$4,591
|$5,396
|$28,407
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Veloster Hatchback 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$970
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$4,996
|Maintenance
|$769
|$563
|$1,996
|$584
|$1,767
|$5,679
|Repairs
|$367
|$448
|$546
|$676
|$572
|$2,608
|Taxes & Fees
|$713
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$916
|Financing
|$677
|$543
|$403
|$252
|$92
|$1,967
|Depreciation
|$3,696
|$1,355
|$1,193
|$1,058
|$949
|$8,251
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,756
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,436
|$5,240
|$6,537
|$5,038
|$5,921
|$31,172
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Veloster Hatchback Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$931
|$958
|$987
|$1,016
|$4,795
|Maintenance
|$738
|$540
|$1,916
|$560
|$1,696
|$5,450
|Repairs
|$352
|$430
|$524
|$649
|$549
|$2,503
|Taxes & Fees
|$684
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$879
|Financing
|$650
|$521
|$387
|$242
|$88
|$1,887
|Depreciation
|$3,547
|$1,301
|$1,145
|$1,015
|$910
|$7,918
|Fuel
|$1,221
|$1,258
|$1,296
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$6,483
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,096
|$5,029
|$6,274
|$4,835
|$5,682
|$29,915
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Veloster Hatchback Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$5,318
|Maintenance
|$818
|$599
|$2,125
|$622
|$1,881
|$6,046
|Repairs
|$391
|$477
|$581
|$719
|$609
|$2,776
|Taxes & Fees
|$759
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$975
|Financing
|$721
|$578
|$429
|$268
|$98
|$2,094
|Depreciation
|$3,935
|$1,443
|$1,270
|$1,126
|$1,010
|$8,783
|Fuel
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,525
|$7,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,980
|$5,578
|$6,959
|$5,363
|$6,303
|$33,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Veloster Hatchback RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$5,238
|Maintenance
|$806
|$590
|$2,093
|$612
|$1,853
|$5,954
|Repairs
|$385
|$469
|$572
|$709
|$599
|$2,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$748
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$961
|Financing
|$710
|$569
|$423
|$264
|$96
|$2,062
|Depreciation
|$3,875
|$1,421
|$1,251
|$1,109
|$995
|$8,650
|Fuel
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$1,457
|$1,502
|$7,082
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,844
|$5,494
|$6,854
|$5,282
|$6,208
|$32,681
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Veloster
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Hyundai Veloster in Virginia is:not available
