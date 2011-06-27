Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tucson SUV
Eco 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$32,348*
Total Cash Price
$16,056
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,714*
Total Cash Price
$15,741
Eco 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$43,448*
Total Cash Price
$21,565
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,717*
Total Cash Price
$22,195
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$43,765*
Total Cash Price
$21,723
Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$32,983*
Total Cash Price
$16,371
Sport 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$45,985*
Total Cash Price
$22,824
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$31,714*
Total Cash Price
$15,741
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tucson SUV Eco 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$793
|$3,737
|Maintenance
|$1,493
|$964
|$729
|$627
|$2,123
|$5,936
|Repairs
|$695
|$353
|$432
|$532
|$653
|$2,665
|Taxes & Fees
|$883
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,051
|Financing
|$864
|$694
|$514
|$322
|$116
|$2,510
|Depreciation
|$3,865
|$1,518
|$1,335
|$1,183
|$1,063
|$8,964
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,913
|$5,748
|$5,295
|$5,016
|$6,376
|$32,348
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$690
|$711
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$3,664
|Maintenance
|$1,464
|$945
|$715
|$615
|$2,081
|$5,820
|Repairs
|$681
|$346
|$424
|$522
|$640
|$2,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$866
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,030
|Financing
|$847
|$680
|$504
|$316
|$114
|$2,461
|Depreciation
|$3,789
|$1,488
|$1,309
|$1,160
|$1,042
|$8,788
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,719
|$5,635
|$5,191
|$4,918
|$6,251
|$31,714
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tucson SUV Eco 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$5,020
|Maintenance
|$2,006
|$1,295
|$980
|$843
|$2,851
|$7,973
|Repairs
|$933
|$474
|$581
|$715
|$877
|$3,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,186
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,411
|Financing
|$1,160
|$932
|$690
|$433
|$156
|$3,372
|Depreciation
|$5,191
|$2,039
|$1,793
|$1,589
|$1,428
|$12,040
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,315
|$7,720
|$7,112
|$6,738
|$8,564
|$43,448
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,003
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$5,166
|Maintenance
|$2,064
|$1,332
|$1,008
|$867
|$2,934
|$8,206
|Repairs
|$960
|$488
|$598
|$736
|$902
|$3,684
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,221
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,452
|Financing
|$1,194
|$959
|$711
|$446
|$161
|$3,470
|Depreciation
|$5,342
|$2,098
|$1,846
|$1,636
|$1,469
|$12,391
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,704
|$7,945
|$7,319
|$6,934
|$8,814
|$44,717
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tucson SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$952
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$5,056
|Maintenance
|$2,020
|$1,304
|$987
|$849
|$2,872
|$8,032
|Repairs
|$940
|$477
|$585
|$720
|$883
|$3,606
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,195
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,421
|Financing
|$1,169
|$938
|$696
|$436
|$157
|$3,396
|Depreciation
|$5,229
|$2,053
|$1,806
|$1,601
|$1,438
|$12,127
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,412
|$7,776
|$7,164
|$6,787
|$8,626
|$43,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tucson SUV Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$3,811
|Maintenance
|$1,523
|$983
|$744
|$640
|$2,164
|$6,053
|Repairs
|$708
|$360
|$441
|$543
|$666
|$2,718
|Taxes & Fees
|$901
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,071
|Financing
|$881
|$707
|$524
|$329
|$119
|$2,559
|Depreciation
|$3,941
|$1,548
|$1,361
|$1,206
|$1,084
|$9,140
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,108
|$5,860
|$5,399
|$5,115
|$6,501
|$32,983
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tucson SUV Sport 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,127
|$5,313
|Maintenance
|$2,123
|$1,370
|$1,037
|$892
|$3,017
|$8,439
|Repairs
|$987
|$502
|$615
|$757
|$928
|$3,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,256
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,494
|Financing
|$1,228
|$986
|$731
|$458
|$165
|$3,568
|Depreciation
|$5,494
|$2,158
|$1,898
|$1,682
|$1,511
|$12,743
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,093
|$8,171
|$7,527
|$7,131
|$9,064
|$45,985
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tucson SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$690
|$711
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$3,664
|Maintenance
|$1,464
|$945
|$715
|$615
|$2,081
|$5,820
|Repairs
|$681
|$346
|$424
|$522
|$640
|$2,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$866
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,030
|Financing
|$847
|$680
|$504
|$316
|$114
|$2,461
|Depreciation
|$3,789
|$1,488
|$1,309
|$1,160
|$1,042
|$8,788
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,719
|$5,635
|$5,191
|$4,918
|$6,251
|$31,714
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Hyundai Tucson in Virginia is:not available
