  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Tucson
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,450
See Tucson Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,450
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,450
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,450
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,450
Limited Tech Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,450
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,450
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,450
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,450
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Matyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,450
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,450
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,450
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,450
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,450
Maximum cargo capacity55.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3294 lbs.
Gross weight4497 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.1 degrees
Maximum payload1203 lbs.
Angle of departure26.9 degrees
Length173.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume127.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,450
Exterior Colors
  • Kona Bronze
  • Winter White
  • Laguna Blue
  • Graphite Gray
  • Shadow Gray
  • Diamond Silver
  • Garnet Red
  • Ash Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Saddle, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,450
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,450
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Tucson Inventory

Related Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles