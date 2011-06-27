  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson
  5. Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Tucson
5(68%)4(23%)3(5%)2(3%)1(1%)
4.5
151 reviews
Write a review
See all Tucsons for sale
List Price Range
$2,900 - $5,377
Used Tucson for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...31

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A very dependable SUV

bobomack, 03/14/2014
40 of 40 people found this review helpful

I bought my Tuscan used with 62000 miles, no problems on it. I also got a car fax on the history of this vehicle. The previous owner only had a brake caliper replaced. I drive quite a bit, this vehicle has never let me down. It now has 87000 miles and purrs like a kitten. I haul a good bit in the cargo area with the back seats folded down, plenty of power. I read some complaints about milage and engine power, this one is a power wagon which runs great. Perhaps it's the 6 cylinder vs the 4 banger, but I love this vehicle and would by another Hyundai hands down, but not until this one dies. Plenty of leg room, very dependable!!

Report Abuse

Excellent for the price, fun to own

Pauline, 06/11/2006
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

Great visibilty and handling in the rain; excellent sound system; nice seat lumbar support; ease of dashboard controls; solid drive and handling; spacious back seat area and good cargo room; ease on your back in loading and unloading and getting in and out of seats. Good gas mileage, good pick up.

Report Abuse

One of the best cars I have owned......

chezslav, 05/10/2012
36 of 39 people found this review helpful

I leased this car then bought it at the end of the lease. I have 90,000 miles on it and it has been trouble free. I did have to have the radio replaced but it was under warranty. I get 23.8 miles to a gallon. The car is fun to drive, VERY practical, and is loaded with features. We have driven this car hard and often. It has been from coast-to-coast and back. I intend to keep it until it dies. It is comfortable, but I DO wish it had another 4-5 inches of legroom in front. We are ALL tall in my family. I recently had the car detailed by my dealership and it looks brand new. I change the oil, fluids....etc..as needed. If you can find one of these cars and it has been cared for, buy it!

Report Abuse

Still going...

Becky, 06/25/2018
GLS 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2006 Tucson in 2015 at 80k. I tend to buy older vehicles and drive them until they can't be driven. I have only had two repairs done to this vehicle in my ownership. The first was repair to the driver's side front axle, standard wear and tear driving in update NY. The second was recently, at 139k the water pump went. Pricey repair but worth it. I am currently at 140k and just now considering a new purchase. My only complaint is that the headlight lenses corrode from the inside and are pretty dim now.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Spunky and easy-handling, economical SUV!

Tucson mom1, 09/18/2016
GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
22 of 24 people found this review helpful

The front seats are stiff, not for large people. That while spunky, it is not a race car. My mileage has always been great when I do not go by car door inflation, but rather by the tires per my mechanic suggestion. I get 24 in city average, and 30 on highway. KOREAN tires wore fast, I replaced with Michelin Harmony and now General Altimax........wonderful ride. Does have some road noise but I always play radio anyhow. Sound system clear and crisp, very good speakers. Excellent CD player too, solid. Nice center console storage. Great handling and visibility in all weather. No major repairs, just replaced radiator hose and had to use double clamp to hold as hose is thicker than original. Maintain oil and filter and transmission as dictated for city. Takes semi synthetic oil. I replace all filters myself, further savings. Dealer replaced engine bushings, worn, which he noticed, and was under warranty. Bought new with 8 miles on it. Cargo hold is excellent, seats down, holds garden supplies and groceries and building materials well. My back has not hurt at all since buying this, as you sit higher than in a car and at better angle. Air conditioning system is excellent and consistent. Recommend it highly as it is still going strong in December 2019. I pondered getting a truck but cannot part with my Tucson as it has been 100% reliable since March 2006, and fits perfectly in my garage.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...31
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tucsons for sale

Related Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles