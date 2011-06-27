Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews
A very dependable SUV
I bought my Tuscan used with 62000 miles, no problems on it. I also got a car fax on the history of this vehicle. The previous owner only had a brake caliper replaced. I drive quite a bit, this vehicle has never let me down. It now has 87000 miles and purrs like a kitten. I haul a good bit in the cargo area with the back seats folded down, plenty of power. I read some complaints about milage and engine power, this one is a power wagon which runs great. Perhaps it's the 6 cylinder vs the 4 banger, but I love this vehicle and would by another Hyundai hands down, but not until this one dies. Plenty of leg room, very dependable!!
Excellent for the price, fun to own
Great visibilty and handling in the rain; excellent sound system; nice seat lumbar support; ease of dashboard controls; solid drive and handling; spacious back seat area and good cargo room; ease on your back in loading and unloading and getting in and out of seats. Good gas mileage, good pick up.
One of the best cars I have owned......
I leased this car then bought it at the end of the lease. I have 90,000 miles on it and it has been trouble free. I did have to have the radio replaced but it was under warranty. I get 23.8 miles to a gallon. The car is fun to drive, VERY practical, and is loaded with features. We have driven this car hard and often. It has been from coast-to-coast and back. I intend to keep it until it dies. It is comfortable, but I DO wish it had another 4-5 inches of legroom in front. We are ALL tall in my family. I recently had the car detailed by my dealership and it looks brand new. I change the oil, fluids....etc..as needed. If you can find one of these cars and it has been cared for, buy it!
Still going...
I bought my 2006 Tucson in 2015 at 80k. I tend to buy older vehicles and drive them until they can't be driven. I have only had two repairs done to this vehicle in my ownership. The first was repair to the driver's side front axle, standard wear and tear driving in update NY. The second was recently, at 139k the water pump went. Pricey repair but worth it. I am currently at 140k and just now considering a new purchase. My only complaint is that the headlight lenses corrode from the inside and are pretty dim now.
Spunky and easy-handling, economical SUV!
The front seats are stiff, not for large people. That while spunky, it is not a race car. My mileage has always been great when I do not go by car door inflation, but rather by the tires per my mechanic suggestion. I get 24 in city average, and 30 on highway. KOREAN tires wore fast, I replaced with Michelin Harmony and now General Altimax........wonderful ride. Does have some road noise but I always play radio anyhow. Sound system clear and crisp, very good speakers. Excellent CD player too, solid. Nice center console storage. Great handling and visibility in all weather. No major repairs, just replaced radiator hose and had to use double clamp to hold as hose is thicker than original. Maintain oil and filter and transmission as dictated for city. Takes semi synthetic oil. I replace all filters myself, further savings. Dealer replaced engine bushings, worn, which he noticed, and was under warranty. Bought new with 8 miles on it. Cargo hold is excellent, seats down, holds garden supplies and groceries and building materials well. My back has not hurt at all since buying this, as you sit higher than in a car and at better angle. Air conditioning system is excellent and consistent. Recommend it highly as it is still going strong in December 2019. I pondered getting a truck but cannot part with my Tucson as it has been 100% reliable since March 2006, and fits perfectly in my garage.
