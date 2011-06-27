Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews

A very dependable SUV bobomack , 03/14/2014 40 of 40 people found this review helpful I bought my Tuscan used with 62000 miles, no problems on it. I also got a car fax on the history of this vehicle. The previous owner only had a brake caliper replaced. I drive quite a bit, this vehicle has never let me down. It now has 87000 miles and purrs like a kitten. I haul a good bit in the cargo area with the back seats folded down, plenty of power. I read some complaints about milage and engine power, this one is a power wagon which runs great. Perhaps it's the 6 cylinder vs the 4 banger, but I love this vehicle and would by another Hyundai hands down, but not until this one dies. Plenty of leg room, very dependable!! Report Abuse

Excellent for the price, fun to own Pauline , 06/11/2006 27 of 27 people found this review helpful Great visibilty and handling in the rain; excellent sound system; nice seat lumbar support; ease of dashboard controls; solid drive and handling; spacious back seat area and good cargo room; ease on your back in loading and unloading and getting in and out of seats. Good gas mileage, good pick up.

One of the best cars I have owned...... chezslav , 05/10/2012 36 of 39 people found this review helpful I leased this car then bought it at the end of the lease. I have 90,000 miles on it and it has been trouble free. I did have to have the radio replaced but it was under warranty. I get 23.8 miles to a gallon. The car is fun to drive, VERY practical, and is loaded with features. We have driven this car hard and often. It has been from coast-to-coast and back. I intend to keep it until it dies. It is comfortable, but I DO wish it had another 4-5 inches of legroom in front. We are ALL tall in my family. I recently had the car detailed by my dealership and it looks brand new. I change the oil, fluids....etc..as needed. If you can find one of these cars and it has been cared for, buy it!

Still going... Becky , 06/25/2018 GLS 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my 2006 Tucson in 2015 at 80k. I tend to buy older vehicles and drive them until they can't be driven. I have only had two repairs done to this vehicle in my ownership. The first was repair to the driver's side front axle, standard wear and tear driving in update NY. The second was recently, at 139k the water pump went. Pricey repair but worth it. I am currently at 140k and just now considering a new purchase. My only complaint is that the headlight lenses corrode from the inside and are pretty dim now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value