Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sonata Sedan
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,216*
Total Cash Price
$13,543
Limited 4dr Sedan w/Brown Leather (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,585*
Total Cash Price
$18,189
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,770*
Total Cash Price
$18,721
Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,881*
Total Cash Price
$18,322
Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather and Gray Accents (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,809*
Total Cash Price
$13,808
Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,955*
Total Cash Price
$19,252
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,624*
Total Cash Price
$13,277
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,624*
Total Cash Price
$13,277
Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$33,475*
Total Cash Price
$15,003
Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,734*
Total Cash Price
$16,463
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,253*
Total Cash Price
$15,800
Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather and Gray Accents (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,104*
Total Cash Price
$17,526
Limited 4dr Sedan w/Brown Leather PZEV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,511*
Total Cash Price
$17,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonata Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$820
|$846
|$870
|$897
|$4,229
|Maintenance
|$1,307
|$731
|$542
|$1,533
|$2,039
|$6,152
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$753
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$920
|Financing
|$728
|$585
|$434
|$271
|$98
|$2,117
|Depreciation
|$3,570
|$1,468
|$1,291
|$1,144
|$1,027
|$8,501
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,615
|$5,208
|$4,833
|$5,683
|$5,877
|$30,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonata Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan w/Brown Leather (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,136
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$5,680
|Maintenance
|$1,755
|$982
|$727
|$2,059
|$2,739
|$8,262
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,011
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,236
|Financing
|$978
|$786
|$582
|$364
|$132
|$2,843
|Depreciation
|$4,795
|$1,971
|$1,734
|$1,537
|$1,380
|$11,418
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,571
|$6,995
|$6,491
|$7,634
|$7,894
|$40,585
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonata Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$1,203
|$1,239
|$5,846
|Maintenance
|$1,806
|$1,011
|$749
|$2,119
|$2,819
|$8,504
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,041
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,272
|Financing
|$1,007
|$809
|$599
|$375
|$135
|$2,926
|Depreciation
|$4,935
|$2,029
|$1,785
|$1,582
|$1,420
|$11,751
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,909
|$7,199
|$6,681
|$7,857
|$8,124
|$41,770
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonata Sedan Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$5,721
|Maintenance
|$1,768
|$989
|$733
|$2,074
|$2,759
|$8,323
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,018
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,245
|Financing
|$985
|$792
|$587
|$367
|$132
|$2,864
|Depreciation
|$4,830
|$1,986
|$1,747
|$1,548
|$1,390
|$11,501
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,655
|$7,046
|$6,538
|$7,689
|$7,952
|$40,881
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonata Sedan Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather and Gray Accents (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$812
|$836
|$862
|$887
|$914
|$4,312
|Maintenance
|$1,332
|$746
|$552
|$1,563
|$2,079
|$6,272
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$768
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$938
|Financing
|$743
|$597
|$442
|$277
|$100
|$2,158
|Depreciation
|$3,640
|$1,497
|$1,317
|$1,167
|$1,047
|$8,667
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,784
|$5,310
|$4,928
|$5,795
|$5,992
|$30,809
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonata Sedan Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,202
|$1,237
|$1,275
|$6,012
|Maintenance
|$1,857
|$1,040
|$770
|$2,179
|$2,899
|$8,745
|Repairs
|$429
|$523
|$638
|$790
|$668
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,070
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,308
|Financing
|$1,035
|$832
|$616
|$386
|$139
|$3,009
|Depreciation
|$5,075
|$2,087
|$1,836
|$1,627
|$1,460
|$12,084
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,247
|$7,404
|$6,870
|$8,079
|$8,355
|$42,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonata Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$804
|$829
|$853
|$879
|$4,146
|Maintenance
|$1,281
|$717
|$531
|$1,503
|$1,999
|$6,031
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$738
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$902
|Financing
|$714
|$574
|$425
|$266
|$96
|$2,075
|Depreciation
|$3,500
|$1,439
|$1,266
|$1,122
|$1,007
|$8,334
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,446
|$5,106
|$4,738
|$5,572
|$5,762
|$29,624
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonata Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$804
|$829
|$853
|$879
|$4,146
|Maintenance
|$1,281
|$717
|$531
|$1,503
|$1,999
|$6,031
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$738
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$902
|Financing
|$714
|$574
|$425
|$266
|$96
|$2,075
|Depreciation
|$3,500
|$1,439
|$1,266
|$1,122
|$1,007
|$8,334
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,446
|$5,106
|$4,738
|$5,572
|$5,762
|$29,624
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonata Sedan Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$883
|$909
|$937
|$964
|$993
|$4,685
|Maintenance
|$1,448
|$810
|$600
|$1,698
|$2,259
|$6,815
|Repairs
|$334
|$408
|$497
|$616
|$521
|$2,376
|Taxes & Fees
|$834
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,019
|Financing
|$807
|$649
|$480
|$301
|$108
|$2,345
|Depreciation
|$3,955
|$1,626
|$1,431
|$1,268
|$1,138
|$9,417
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$6,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,544
|$5,770
|$5,354
|$6,296
|$6,511
|$33,475
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonata Sedan Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$5,141
|Maintenance
|$1,588
|$889
|$658
|$1,864
|$2,479
|$7,478
|Repairs
|$367
|$448
|$546
|$676
|$572
|$2,608
|Taxes & Fees
|$915
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,118
|Financing
|$885
|$712
|$527
|$330
|$119
|$2,573
|Depreciation
|$4,340
|$1,784
|$1,570
|$1,391
|$1,249
|$10,334
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,473
|$6,331
|$5,875
|$6,909
|$7,145
|$36,734
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonata Sedan Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$957
|$987
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$4,934
|Maintenance
|$1,524
|$853
|$632
|$1,789
|$2,379
|$7,177
|Repairs
|$352
|$430
|$524
|$649
|$549
|$2,503
|Taxes & Fees
|$878
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,073
|Financing
|$850
|$683
|$506
|$317
|$114
|$2,469
|Depreciation
|$4,165
|$1,712
|$1,507
|$1,335
|$1,198
|$9,917
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$7,179
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,051
|$6,076
|$5,638
|$6,631
|$6,857
|$35,253
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonata Sedan Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather and Gray Accents (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,094
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$5,473
|Maintenance
|$1,691
|$946
|$701
|$1,984
|$2,639
|$7,961
|Repairs
|$391
|$477
|$581
|$719
|$609
|$2,776
|Taxes & Fees
|$974
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,191
|Financing
|$942
|$758
|$561
|$351
|$127
|$2,739
|Depreciation
|$4,620
|$1,899
|$1,671
|$1,481
|$1,329
|$11,001
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,149
|$6,740
|$6,254
|$7,355
|$7,606
|$39,104
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sonata Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan w/Brown Leather PZEV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,078
|$1,109
|$1,143
|$5,390
|Maintenance
|$1,665
|$932
|$690
|$1,954
|$2,599
|$7,840
|Repairs
|$385
|$469
|$572
|$709
|$599
|$2,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$959
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,173
|Financing
|$928
|$746
|$553
|$346
|$125
|$2,698
|Depreciation
|$4,550
|$1,871
|$1,646
|$1,459
|$1,309
|$10,834
|Fuel
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$7,843
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,980
|$6,638
|$6,159
|$7,244
|$7,491
|$38,511
Learn about the 2015 Sonata
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Hyundai Sonata in Virginia is:not available
