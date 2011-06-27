Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Sedan Consumer Reviews

Needed Good Gas Mileage, But Not Small joval , 07/24/2011 33 of 33 people found this review helpful We live in the Fla. country, almost an hour to go to a city, and take a 340 mile trip every month. We needed good gas mileage but needed a car that was roomy inside, had folding 60/40 back seats to a large trunk . We also wanted to spend the least amount of money and still have a reliable car. The Sonata won out on all counts. Roomy car inside, especially with the camel interior to brighten it up, is quiet, handles very well, and has good acceleration to pass on two-lane highways. We now have 1021 miles on it. At steady flat 60 mph we got 42.2 mpg avg, at 75 mph, 35.5 mpg avg, and at 55, 44.5 mpg avg. Measured highway and city 1st tank avg. 28.28 mpg, second tank avg. 28.69. Overall pleased. Report Abuse

The best value for your buck jay105 , 12/08/2011 90 of 93 people found this review helpful I am very careful when I buy a car because I tend to keep them for long time. I built a matrix to help me decide what car to buy. The objective parameters (I add one subjective at the end) where: 1.- First class gas mileage . 2.- Excellent Crash Ratings 3.- Better than average warranty 4.- First class in space 5.- Better than average 5 years cost to own ) 6.- Excellent Price. Two cars came on top Hyundai Sonata/Kia optima. Both leaded the pack in gas mileage, tops in crash ratings, but the Sonata was bigger than the rest in almost any measure,great price tons of added standard features (Bluetooth was important because recent laws) around $2000 cheaper than Equivalent Camry/Accord Report Abuse

Small Problems are the most annoying in a new car! ambermofwv , 09/29/2011 58 of 60 people found this review helpful I am a proud owner of a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, happy with my purchase, just not from where I purchased it. There have been SEVERAL interior problems and the car is less than 3 months old, the car dealer blames me. I take VERY good care of my car, clean it every day, inside and out, make sure it's always full of gas and drive smoothe. BOTH side air bag panels have fallen off, there was a tear in the passenger seat, the cupholder is fading to an off black, and there is white glue on my door air bags. It's just the small things that bug you, and rude salesman playing you to be a fool. Report Abuse

My story alliecat3 , 02/09/2015 GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I have had my Sonata for almost four years now, with a little over 33,000 mileage. After 8 months of having it, I needed a new transmission. Now I need a new engine. I feel like I ended up with a lemon. No one wants to hear it and service tries to shift the blame to me some how. I have all my invoices of oil changes, brakes, etc. So I have done my part. I loved my car. When you buy something new you want the new engine, the new transmission and so on. You are paying for that. As in anything there can be a circumstance where this vehicle was not assembled correctly. But no one will own up to it. I dread thinking of what will be next. Report Abuse