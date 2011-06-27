  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 1995 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Sonata
Overview
See Sonata Inventory
See Sonata Inventory
See Sonata Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG211821
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg16/22 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.2/439.4 mi.270.4/371.8 mi.321.1/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG211821
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm168 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.0 l3.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower137 hp @ 5800 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm137 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Measurements
Length185.0 in.185.0 in.185.0 in.
Curb weight3025 lbs.3025 lbs.3025 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Lavender Blue Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Black
  • Noble White
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Metallic
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Metallic
  • Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Lavender Blue Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Metallic
  • Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Lavender Blue Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
See Sonata InventorySee Sonata InventorySee Sonata Inventory

Related Used 1995 Hyundai Sonata info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles