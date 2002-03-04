Used 1995 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

5,127 listings
Sonata Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Hyundai Sonata in Gray
    used

    2002 Hyundai Sonata

    144,042 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,490

    Details
  • 2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS
    used

    2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    75,888 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,189

    Details
  • 2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Silver
    used

    2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    179,865 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,288

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Sonata GLS
    used

    2003 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    157,338 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Sonata
    used

    2003 Hyundai Sonata

    142,337 miles

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX in Black
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata LX

    183,710 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,300

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata V6 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata V6

    153,808 miles
    10 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,195

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata in Light Blue
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata

    180,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata in Black
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata

    127,131 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,177

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE in Dark Red
    certified

    2019 Hyundai Sonata SE

    2,246 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,580

    $4,558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata LX

    157,825 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,799

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata

    114,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata SE

    22,575 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX in Silver
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata LX

    104,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,975

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV in Gray
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV

    13,968 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,694

    $3,315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE in Gray
    used

    2019 Hyundai Sonata SE

    18,352 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,891

    $3,693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Gray
    certified

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    28,826 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,985

    $3,828 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited in White
    used

    2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    3,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,854

    $3,755 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Sonata
Overall Consumer Rating
4.212 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
  • 5
    (42%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (25%)
Best Of The Best
Likewise,04/03/2002
If this car in not better than HOnda Accord, Then Accord is not either. Very Cool Car. Loved it. Highly reccomended, Cheap Price, compatible.....Beautiful.....
Report abuse
