Used 1995 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

Lee Miller Used Cars & Trucks - Germansville / Pennsylvania

INSPECTED UNTIL 7/21!! 1 owner. Auto. 153k miles. Nicely equipped. Runs and drives well. Just cleaned and serviced. Fresh PA inspection and oil change. Clean title and clean Carfax report. Selling as-is as-traded. This vehicle is being offered by Lee Miller Used Cars & Truck, Inc. at 6158 Route 309, Germansville, Pa. The vehicle is from our 'As Traded' lot and is being sold As/Is, with no warranty either expressed or implied. Runs and drives unless otherwise stated. Bring your mechanic and take a look at it on a lift. LOW PRICED vehicles ideal for someone that can do their own repairs! Or take advantage of our GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL on our fully services and warrantied vehicles, in stock and ready to go at www.leemillerusedcars.com. Call us at 610-767-5048 for more details!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 10 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHWF25H84A002030

Stock: 14497L

Certified Pre-Owned: No

