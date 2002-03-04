Used 1995 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me
- 144,042 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,490
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - CLEAN TITLE - RUNS WELL! - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES! - RELIABLE 2.4L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE! - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - SIDE AIRBAGS - NO FINANCING, ADD ~15% for TAX AND DMV! WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. *NO* FINANCING AVAIL ON THIS CAR! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Sonata with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25S12A568958
Stock: OT820202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,888 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,189
Auto Concepts - Glendora / New Jersey
CHECK OUT THIS 2002 HYUNDAI SONOTA GLS THIS VEHICLE HAS ONLY 75000 MILES AND IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT IT HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED AND SAFETY CHECKED AND COME WITH A 6 MONTH WARRANTY ASK FOR MIKE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H82A709065
Stock: 709065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,865 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,288
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland
It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 'It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details'-FitzWay HandyMan Fixer-Upper Special (MD)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H12A606134
Stock: JR50446B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 157,338 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
Tim's Automotive - Clackamas / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Sonata GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (N/A City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H83A769879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,337 miles
$7,995
Dick's MacKenzie Ford - Hillsboro / Oregon
2003 Hyundai Sonata Base Red FWD 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC 15' Steel Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front Side Airbags, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. You make the drive, we'll make the deal! Come to www.dickshillsborohyundai.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 503-608-7456 For help with any of our departments!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Sonata with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25S73A714152
Stock: 9775B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 183,710 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,300
Kingdom Chevrolet - Chicago / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2004 4D Sedan Hyundai Sonata LX Black 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC HUGE INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE GOING ON NOW!! NO CREDIT, LOW CREDIT NO PROBLEM . WE HAVE THE TEAM TO HELP YOU GET INTO A GREAT DEPENDABLE RIDE. With some options like 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats w/Power Driver's Seat, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Side Airbags, Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.19/27 City/Highway MPG$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!! Kingdom Chevy Whether you are looking for a new, used or certified Chevrolet car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We service Addison, Burbank, Calumet City, Carol Stream, Chicago, Cicero, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst,Homer Glen, Lincolnshire, Melrose Park,Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Chicago Land All prices plus TTDRD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H44A936997
Stock: 20090B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-13-2020
- 153,808 miles10 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,195
Lee Miller Used Cars & Trucks - Germansville / Pennsylvania
INSPECTED UNTIL 7/21!! 1 owner. Auto. 153k miles. Nicely equipped. Runs and drives well. Just cleaned and serviced. Fresh PA inspection and oil change. Clean title and clean Carfax report. Selling as-is as-traded. This vehicle is being offered by Lee Miller Used Cars & Truck, Inc. at 6158 Route 309, Germansville, Pa. The vehicle is from our 'As Traded' lot and is being sold As/Is, with no warranty either expressed or implied. Runs and drives unless otherwise stated. Bring your mechanic and take a look at it on a lift. LOW PRICED vehicles ideal for someone that can do their own repairs! Or take advantage of our GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL on our fully services and warrantied vehicles, in stock and ready to go at www.leemillerusedcars.com. Call us at 610-767-5048 for more details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 10 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25H84A002030
Stock: 14497L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
Andy Mohr Toyota - Avon / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Side Airbags, Occupant sensing airbag, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, 15" Steel Wheels, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Illuminated entry, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Mirrors, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, MUST GO, REDUCED PRICE, MUST SEE, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Side Airbags, Occupant sensing airbag, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar.Black 2004 Hyundai Sonata 4D Sedan 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC FWD22/30 City/Highway MPGVisit us at: 8941 E. Highway 36 Avon, IN 46123 By Phone 317.713.8181 or www.andymohrtoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25S84A961472
Stock: TP6580B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 127,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,177
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
5 speed! Get a grip with amazing traction control. This 2004 Sonata is for Hyundai nuts who are searching for a terrific-looking and fuel-efficient vehicle. If your daily drive has been boring you to death, this powerful car is just what the doctor ordered. Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25S64A926445
Stock: 26445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Hyundai Sonata SE2,246 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,580$4,558 Below Market
Wayne Auto Mall Hyundai - Wayne / New Jersey
ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED WARRANTY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, KEYLESS ENTRY, 35 MPG Highway, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AFXKH773574
Stock: HY7826
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 157,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,799
FIAT of Metro East - Fairview Heights / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX FWD 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC.Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat of Metro East is 10 minutes from Downtown St Louis. Located at 501 Salem Place, Fairview Heights, Il 62208. We feature all hand picked Pre-Owned inventory to allow top satisfaction to our customers. We offer 100% financing guaranteed for everyone. Come and see us before you make your final decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H84A049144
Stock: G18770XP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 114,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,999
Emory Street Auto Sales - Attleboro / Massachusetts
One owner car comes with service records. In excellent condition. Recently serviced. New brakes new tires new oil pan And fresh oil. Comes with extra set of keys and remotes. Won’t last long.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25S44A938139
Stock: 1123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Low miles 4 dr luxury sedan. run & drive strong. Clean interior. Rim & tire with 70% remaining life. We changed the front bumper cover, hood & passenger fender. Please come for test drive. Thanks - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF1HH576771
Stock: 576771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 104,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,975
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2004 Hyundai Sonata 4dr 4dr Sedan GLS V6 Automatic features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H24A960005
Stock: AAW-960005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 13,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,694$3,315 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
Tech Package 03 Ultimate Package 04 Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Gray; Leather Seating Surfaces Shale Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF8HH498003
Stock: HH498003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 18,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,891$3,693 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2019 Hyundai Sonata 4dr SE SEDAN 4 DR FWD features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Machine Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF9KH780063
Stock: 995334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited28,826 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,985$3,828 Below Market
Germain Hyundai - Columbus / Ohio
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Heated/Cooled Seats, Navigation, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified.Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 173+ Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $5025/35 City/Highway MPGFWD 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 185hp 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic shale gray metallic 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF5HH574602
Stock: HBHH574602
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 3,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,854$3,755 Below Market
Honda of Kenosha - Bristol / Wisconsin
**CARFAX ONE OWNER, ** CARFAX CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, ** BLUETOOTH, ** REAR BACK UP CAMERA, **APPLE CAR PLAY, ** ANDROID AUTO, ** SUNROOF / MOONROOF, ** ALLOY WHEELS, ** LEATHER SEATS, ** MEMORY SEAT, ** HEATED SEATS, ** REMOTE START, ** LOW MILES, dark gray Leather.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2020 Hyundai Sonata 4D Sedan Quartz White Limited 1.6L I4 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 27/36 City/Highway MPGWhy Honda of Kenosha? We have unlimited free car washes, complimentary loaner cars, free Wi-Fi, kids playroom, and Starbucks coffee included with your purchase! See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEH4J24LH019115
Stock: 200450A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
