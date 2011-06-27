  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 1994 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Sonata
5(0%)4(0%)3(100%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Sonatas for sale
List Price Estimate
$737 - $1,896
Used Sonata for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I hate my car

DeadMilkMan, 03/06/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The only advantage i've found is the car confort, it's really confortable but at wich price... It drinks fuel like a Mustang 5.0L. Ive spent 2000$ dollar in 8 month to repair this car and it still have a lot of thing to repair (ie: 1 power window, suspension) Sometime my car just stop at a STOP and it's an automatic. i've change the spark plugs, the cables, the rotor, i've washed the injectors and it has change nothing to this. Well my final verdict: i will never buy a Hyundai again in my life

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Sonatas for sale

Related Used 1994 Hyundai Sonata info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles