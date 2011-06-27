  1. Home
Used 1991 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG212118
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/413.4 mi.286.2/413.4 mi.275.2/378.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG212118
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque142 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm142 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l3.0 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 4500 rpm116 hp @ 4500 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Measurements
Height55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Length184.3 in.184.3 in.184.3 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Curb weight2723 lbs.2723 lbs.2840 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Stratos Blue Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Black
  • Light Cabernet Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Stratos Blue Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Light Cabernet Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Stratos Blue Metallic
  • Light Cabernet Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Black
