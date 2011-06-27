2019 Hyundai Kona SUV Consumer Reviews

I traded in a sedan and got this mini SUV. I was looking for a small crossover and this car caught my eye. It feels so big sitting inside and is very comfortable. It has no problem with get up and go. Add in the 10-year powertrain warranty and 5 yr/60,000 bumper-to-bumper and this car is all I need.

6RID8U6 , 04/24/2019 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

50 of 52 people found this review helpful

Noticed the Kona when it first launched in 2018 and kept it at the top of my list for the eventual replacement of my ailing 2001 Toyota Celica GTS. Finally went for a test drive with the 2019 SE model and bought it the same day. It's primarily a daily commuter so I wasn't worried about missing out on the tubro engine, especially as sport mode fills in the gap when needed while keeping the price down. Went with the Thunder Gray color (it was the one I test drove) and the more I drive it the more I love it. The only thing close to a con I can think of is the all-plastic interior... would have loved to have had some padded elbow rests on the doors but it's really a small nitpick considering just how amazing the seats are as well as all the added features (tech, safety, driver assist etc) that come standard on the base model. All told, the Kona is an unbeatable value. Highest recommendation!