2019 Hyundai Kona SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Kona
4.2
49 reviews
MSRP Starting at
$19,990
Save as much as $5,494
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

KONA AWD SEL Snow VEHICLE

Norman, 05/06/2019
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
47 of 47 people found this review helpful

Recently purchased a SEL KONA with Base 2.0 L engine and regular automatic transmission and love the Car for getting to work no matter what the road conditions are. I drove this vehicle in deep snow and severe winter ice conditions and felt confident and assured I would arrive on time and have fun doing it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
a nice sleeper

denobe, 04/18/2019
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
53 of 54 people found this review helpful

ive had it for a year awd 1.6 turbo quick small suv I traded in a crostrex for the kona the crostrek is a slug compared to the kona

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Traded in a Santa Fe

Bob, 12/02/2018
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
71 of 74 people found this review helpful

Down sized from a Santa Fe sport 2.0T, smaller and not as powerful engine but did pick up an extra 10 mpg so far. Was told to expect 30 mpg but 35 mpg so far using eco mode. The sport mode almost feels over powering but fun!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2019 Hyundai Kona is awesome

Renate Becker, 03/17/2019
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
85 of 89 people found this review helpful

I traded in a sedan and got this mini SUV. I was looking for a small crossover and this car caught my eye. It feels so big sitting inside and is very comfortable. It has no problem with get up and go. Add in the 10-year powertrain warranty and 5 yr/60,000 bumper-to-bumper and this car is all I need.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Believe the hype!

6RID8U6, 04/24/2019
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
50 of 52 people found this review helpful

Noticed the Kona when it first launched in 2018 and kept it at the top of my list for the eventual replacement of my ailing 2001 Toyota Celica GTS. Finally went for a test drive with the 2019 SE model and bought it the same day. It's primarily a daily commuter so I wasn't worried about missing out on the tubro engine, especially as sport mode fills in the gap when needed while keeping the price down. Went with the Thunder Gray color (it was the one I test drove) and the more I drive it the more I love it. The only thing close to a con I can think of is the all-plastic interior... would have loved to have had some padded elbow rests on the doors but it's really a small nitpick considering just how amazing the seats are as well as all the added features (tech, safety, driver assist etc) that come standard on the base model. All told, the Kona is an unbeatable value. Highest recommendation!

