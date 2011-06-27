Used 2009 Hyundai Genesis Sedan Consumer Reviews

A car company is at it's best when it has something to prove. Mercedes with the w126, VW with the Phaeton and Hyundai with it's Genesis. Hyundai wanted to show the world that it could make a car every bit as good as the Germans and mostly they succeeded. I looked at comparable 5 series and E class automobiles, their quality, options and reliability records and could not see the value in the Germans higher prices, besides the badge. A friend, who is a BMW diehard, had to admit that my Genny was every bit as fast as his 5 series, had a nicer interior and a stereo that blew his out of the water. It's not perfect by any means though. Not as polished as the Germans. The ride wasn't quite sorted, and the traction control was absolutely terrible. Even when the traction control was "turned off" it was still far to intrusive, cutting in at very inopportune times. In the year I owned it I had no troubles with it. I would have kept it for much longer had I not been T-boned by a full size van running a red light at 50mph! What I can say about that is I was able to walk away from the accident with only bumps and bruises.

jerrymax , 04/18/2015 4.6 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A)

I bought my 2009 Genesis six months ago strictly as a touring sedan. I quickly put 1200 miles on the odometer on a road trip and only another 1200 more since then. It is a beautiful car, very comfortable and moves like a rocket if you tap the gas. The build quality is rock solid and the 17 speaker sound system is the best I've ever heard. I'd give it a top rating on everything but the "fun to drive" item due to steering that is precise but feels sort of numb. But as a full-sized luxury car it's not meant to handle like a Porsche. Okay, that review was written about two years ago. I still own my Genesis and am very happy with the car. The only very minor problem I've had---not even a 'problem' really---is that it has apparently blown a fuse or sensor in the TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitory System) which I have not yet replaced. When working, this system alerts you to lower air pressure is a specific tire. I've come to appreciate the handling of the vehicle even more now that I've put about 15,000 miles on the car, which included one round trip to North Carolina (from NY) and several trips upstate. The steering is very responsive and the turning radius is very tight for such a large vehicle......really, you would be amazed! I have the 4.6 liter V8 and the car is so quick and smooth that if I don't use the cruise control I find myself going way too fast sometimes without realizing the speed. My first generation Genesis looks a lot like an S-Class Mercedes with a front grill that is almost identical. The second generation Genesis looks to me more like an enlarged Ford Fusion, or at best like an Audi A6, so I actually think the first generation is more impressive visually. Mileage is decent in around the town driving at about 17 mpg but cruising on the interstate I've averaged 25 mpg, which is very good for a 4,000 lb car with a 375 hp V8 engine under the hood! I had considered buying the after-market Genesis "wings" logo and replacing the flying 'H' Hyundai logo over the trunk but decided not to bother. Sure, Hyundai isn't a prestige brand of automobile----yet----but if they keep making cars like this they will be someday and, what the hell, they built the car so they should be able to badge it too. I'm proud of being smart enough to buy the Hyundai and get more for my money than if I'd bought some fancy overpriced German import. Okay, you've requested an updated review of my 2009 Genesis with the 4.6 liter V8. I still own the car and am still very happy with it. Until recently I owned three cars, which enabled me to limit the mileage on my Genesis, so that now this ten year old vehicle still only has 45,600 on the odometer. But now it is my only vehicle and am driving it every day. Until a couple of weeks ago nothing at all had ever gone wrong with the car. It still looks like new and rides beautifully. However, two weeks ago in late October the central entertainment package electronics that control the CD player, radio, Nav system, etc. would not engage. As of right now it is simply dead. I press on the center knob to activate the system and nothing happens. The car runs and still functions as transportation but I do miss my sound system. I had bought an expensive extended warranty for the car at purchase and, wouldn't you know, that five year / 75,000 mile warranty expired in September, one month before this happened. I've not yet had a repair estimate but I'm guessing it will be expensive, so I'm not happy about that. Aside from this unfortunate development, I have nothing but good things to say about my Hyundai Genesis.